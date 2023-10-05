The collection of super special limited edition glasses from Apertura 2023 continues to grow. This is the one that will be available on Friday on the Kraken.#ARREbatando ⚓️ pic.twitter.com/DOUWxZ15PB — Mazatlán FC ⚓️ (@MazatlanFC) October 4, 2023

“Excellent sensations, the objective is very clear, to give minutes, to recover the best form of many players, of importance in the group, it is good to see Henry (Martin) play 80 minutes on a heavy court, Jonathan Rodriguezplaying close to the level we know, (Alejandro) Zendejas He also played very well, participating, that is, America has a cast that everyone knows about strength, to enhance what we are we must show our best version and reach the best League. We are getting better and more organized, regardless of who plays, it goes through the forwards, the wingers, a very big job from the two in front, the restraints, our team gains consistency. “In big teams like America, we are looking to be the best defense in the tournament, that is what marks the teams that win titles, defensive consistency is what gives titles.”declared the helmsman.

On the other hand, he spoke about the case of the Spanish Alvaro Fidalgowho suffered pain at the end of the match, as well as the Paraguayan Richard Sanchez: “I think it’s a blow (Fidalgo’s thing), it’s not a worry, Richard we’re taking care of him, it’s very important, he felt a sting in his adductor, we didn’t want to risk it, by Friday I think he’ll be fine.”.

Finally, Miguel Layun It would still take him another two weeks to return and already on the Chilean Diego Valdescould be ready because the strategist explained: “Diego should train normally, we are going to do an intersquad with the 20 to see how he is, I think he is ready”.

In their match against the royals, The poet He left the field on the cart of misfortunes and this Monday it was reported that he suffered a rupture of his left anterior cruciate ligament, for which he would undergo surgery in the coming days, missing the rest of the semester. He is out for a long time because he was the purple team’s assist leader.