This Friday, October 6, Day 12 of the Liga MX opens its curtains when the America visit the Mazatlan in it Kraken Stadiumafter having beaten 4-0 at Pachuca in it Aztec stadium last Tuesday to add 24 points and put themselves at the top of the Apertura 2023 table.
The victory against the Tuzos left great feelings for the Brazilian coach André JardineIn addition, it showed that there is great internal competition because despite rotating, the team looked very good.
“Excellent sensations, the objective is very clear, to give minutes, to recover the best form of many players, of importance in the group, it is good to see Henry (Martin) play 80 minutes on a heavy court, Jonathan Rodriguezplaying close to the level we know, (Alejandro) Zendejas He also played very well, participating, that is, America has a cast that everyone knows about strength, to enhance what we are we must show our best version and reach the best League. We are getting better and more organized, regardless of who plays, it goes through the forwards, the wingers, a very big job from the two in front, the restraints, our team gains consistency. “In big teams like America, we are looking to be the best defense in the tournament, that is what marks the teams that win titles, defensive consistency is what gives titles.”declared the helmsman.
On the other hand, he spoke about the case of the Spanish Alvaro Fidalgowho suffered pain at the end of the match, as well as the Paraguayan Richard Sanchez: “I think it’s a blow (Fidalgo’s thing), it’s not a worry, Richard we’re taking care of him, it’s very important, he felt a sting in his adductor, we didn’t want to risk it, by Friday I think he’ll be fine.”.
Finally, Miguel Layun It would still take him another two weeks to return and already on the Chilean Diego Valdescould be ready because the strategist explained: “Diego should train normally, we are going to do an intersquad with the 20 to see how he is, I think he is ready”.
For more news about Liga MX
Regarding the Cañoneros, they have just been beaten 2-3 by Tigers on Mazatlan soil, but now they are preparing for their duel against the azulcremas. However, he would do it without one of his best men, the Colombian Nicolas Benedettiwho joins a long list of injuries at the club.
In their match against the royals, The poet He left the field on the cart of misfortunes and this Monday it was reported that he suffered a rupture of his left anterior cruciate ligament, for which he would undergo surgery in the coming days, missing the rest of the semester. He is out for a long time because he was the purple team’s assist leader.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Goalkeeper: Luis Malagón – The goalkeeper recovered quickly and returned to the court. He had a presence against the Tuzos, but he was hardly required.
Defense: Sebastián Cáceres – Due to its call with Uruguay, André Jardine He wanted to see him start after having been out for a long time due to injury and he complied adequately.
Defense: Ramón Juárez – It is possible that the youth player remains behind, but if garden wants to continue giving rest to some, the Chilean Igor Lichnovsky would appear in his place to accompany Caceresafter watching the victory over the Hidalgo team from the bench.
Right back: Kevin Álvarez – The level of the Tuzo youth player forces the helmsman to keep him in the eleven, since he contributes a lot when he goes on the attack.
Left back: Luis Fuentes – Salvador Reyes He was the one chosen to face Pachuca, so now that position-by-position rotation would come.
Pivot: Jonathan Dos Santos – garden He already said it, they are taking care of the Paraguayan Richard Sanchez and as long as the Aztec World Cup player does not drop in level, he will remain in the starting scheme.
Pivot: Santiago Naveda – As it is a weak rival, we could see the youth player accompany the youngest of the Dos Santos, since Jardine will want to take care of Alvaro Fidalgo and avoid misfortune.
Midfielder: Leo Suárez – Although it was reported that Diego Valdes He could already be ready, risking it for now would not be an option for the coaching staff, so the Argentine would repeat as orchestrator.
Far right: Julián Quiñones – The Colombian had to start on the bench and although he came on for a short time he was able to score and assist. It’s your turn to tear from it instead Alejandro Zendejas.
Left winger: Brian Rodríguez – Likewise, the Uruguayan was a substitute against Pachuca, despite having a good performance when he started. Jardine would start him as a starter instead of the Uruguayan Jonathan Rodriguez.
Forward: Henry Martin – After being out of circulation for a long time due to an injury, La Bomba returned in good form by scoring and assisting, so Jardine will continue giving him minutes so that he is at his optimal level.
This is what America’s lineup would look like (4-2-3-1)
Goalie: Luis Malagón
Defenses: Ramón Juárez, Sebastián Cáceres, Luis Fuentes, Kevin Álvarez
Midfielders: Jonathan Dos Santos, Santiago Naveda, Leo Suárez
Forwards: Julián Quiñones, Brian Rodríguez, Henry Martín
Substitutes: Óscar Jiménez, Igor Lichnovsky, Salvador Reyes, Emilio Lara, Richard Sánchez, Álvaro Fidalgo, Jonathan Rodríguez, Alejandro Zendejas, Diego Valdés, Román Martínez, Bruce El Mesmari
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#alignment #América #Mazatlán #J12 #Apertura