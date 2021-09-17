Next Saturday a great match awaits us between the Eagles of America and the Red Devils of Toluca. Throughout the years both teams have offered good football matches and this time they will seek not to disappoint. The Americanist coach, Santiago SolariHe would have already defined his eleven to get into ‘Hell’ to achieve victory.
At the door would be the old sea wolf Guillermo Ochoa. The experienced goalkeeper is one of the immovable both in America and in the national team where, possibly, he will be the starter for what would be his last World Cup in Qatar 2022.
In the rear area Miguel Layún would be starting again, being accompanied in the other lane by Luis Fuentes; while in the central Emmanuel Aguilera and Bruno valdez they will make the defensive wall stronger.
Already in the middle sector of the field, the Peruvian Pedro Aquino would be the recuperator, in addition to doing dumbbell with Richard Sanchez, Alvaro Fidalgo and Mauro Lainez. These last two will be supplying balls to the forwards Nicolas Benedetti and Henry Martin, who will seek to end the drought in this tournament.
That is how America will seek to stand up to Toluca in the match that changed the day and time, and will now be played on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the Nemesio Díez Stadium. You can enjoy the game through the TUDN signal. Who gets the three points?
