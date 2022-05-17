The team of Eagles of America They know that there is no tomorrow, and after having achieved their pass to the semifinal of the competition, they are now motivated to face the Tuzos from Pachuca.
The first game will be played on the field of the Azteca Stadium, and the Argentine coach Fernando Ortíz would already have defined his starting eleven to face the first leg.
In the goal he will go with the essential William Ochoawho will be accompanied in the defensive zone by the players Jorge Sanchez, Bruno Valdez, louis sources Y Sebastian Caceres.
In the middle sector of the field, the helmsman would use Peter Aquinas, Alexander Zendejas, Alvaro Fidalgo Y Diego Valdes. Already in the high part, again I would bet with Henry Martin Y Roger Martinezthese being the ones in charge and mostly responsible for the goals.
Guillermo Ochoa (P);
Jorge Sánchez, Bruno Valdez, Luis Fuentes, Sebastián Cáceres;
Pedro Aquino, Alejandro Zendejas, Álvaro Fidalgo, Diego Valdés;
Henry Martin and Roger Martinez.
It is expected that this is how the American team jumps into the Azteca field next Thursday. You can enjoy the game through the TUDN signal at 8:00 p.m.
