Tomorrow the team of the Eagles of America will be measured in a friendly match at real Madrid at Oracle Park in San Francisco. This is one of the most anticipated games by Mexican fans, due to the talent of the Spanish team with each of its stars.
Coach Fernando Ortíz is concerned about the poor results of the American team. Since the game where they defeated the Red Devils of Toluca at the last minute, they have not been able to achieve victory, adding three consecutive setbacks: Chelsea 2-1 America; Manchester City 2-1 America and Tijuana 2-0 America.
Now, one more setback could turn on the red lights in the Argentine helmsman’s squad. Although the next destination is not at all promising, and it is that America will be measured nothing more and nothing less than one of the strongest and most important clubs at the international level.
Possible alignment of America
Guillermo Ochoa (P);
Jorge Sánchez, Nestor Araujo, Emilio Lara, Luis Fuentes;
Richard Sánchez, Diego Valdés, Álvaro Fidalgo, Jonathan Dos Santos, Alejandro Zendejas;
Jonathan Rodriguez.
You can enjoy the game tomorrow at 9:00 p.m., through the TUBN signal. Likewise, it should be noted that this will be the third time that both teams will face each other, and in the first Real Madrid won 3-2, while in the Club World Cup the white club beat the azulcremas 2-0 with goals of Benzema Y CR7.
