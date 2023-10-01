There will be a double date between matchday 11 and 12 of the Apertura 2023 tournament, in the middle of the week we will have matchday 11 and one of the matches will be Club América hosting Club Pachuca this Tuesday, September 3 at 9:00 p.m. from the ‘Coloso of Saint Ursula’.
The Águilas continue to carry a positive inertia within the Mexican First Division championship, since they do not know what it is to lose since date 1 when they fell to FC Juárez.
Since then they have recorded three draws and six wins and, in addition, they are the leaders of the classification with 21 points after 10 dates.
In this way, we leave you with the possible lineup of the azulcrema team against the Tuzos on date 11 of the Apertura 2023 tournament.
Q: Luis Ángel Malagón – The Mexican goalkeeper is an immovable in the azulcrema goal and returned to the starting lineup last game, so it would not be new to see him in this match.
LHP: Kevin Álvarez – The Mexican defender is a fundamental piece for the right wing, his presence is inevitable whenever he is available.
DFC: Igor Lichnovsky – The center-back has taken over as a starter since his arrival at the Nido a few weeks ago and has done very well.
DFC: Ramón Juárez – The Mexican center back has received the opportunity due to Néstor Araujo’s injury and the loss of Israel Reyes and Sebastián Cáceres.
LI: Luis Fuentes – Once again, experience overcomes youth and the player has once again been an immovable player on the left wing.
MD: Leonardo Suárez – The Argentine midfielder is one of the best options of the coaching staff, as he has already proven to be capable of assuming responsibility for the position when required.
MC: Jonathan dos Santos – The Mexican has been earning a place in the team and has added more and more activity.
MC: Álvaro Fidalgo – As a containment, the Iberian has been taking over the position and would repeat again together with the youngest of the two Saints.
MD: Brian Rodríguez – The Uruguayan has been receiving more opportunities than he had and has been responding to the confidence.
DC: Henry Martín – The Mexican attacker has fully recovered from the injury that left him sidelined for several weeks during the Leagues Cup and his presence cannot be missed once he is at one hundred percent.
DC: Julián Quiñones – The offensive coffee grower has been a fixture on the team since his arrival in the capital.
