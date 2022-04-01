After the break for FIFA datethe Liga MX Closing Tournament 2022 resumes its activities and América will return to action this Saturday, April 2 when they visit Necaxa at the victory stadium for Matchday 12.
In order not to miss a beat, Eagles held a couple of friendlies during the football break called Eagle Tourhowever, they lost their two matches against tigers and scratcheda bad omen for the team led by the Argentine Ferdinand Ortiz.
Marching in 15th position with ten units, the azulcremas must get their act together, as they still aspire to get a place in the playoffs with six matches remaining to complete the regular phase of the championship.
The commitment of Tano is so great that despite the death of his mother, he did not travel to his native Argentina to say goodbye, staying in Mexico and preparing for the match against the Ray.
It should be remembered that before pausing the semester for the national team matches heading to the Qatar World Cup 2022those from Coapa thrashed 3-0 against Toluca at Aztec stadiumwith goals from the Colombian Roger Martinezthe Chilean Diego Valdes and Alexander Zendejas.
Now, in the Americanist arch will be the captain William Ochoawho achieved the pass to the World Cup with the national team, while the center-back would be occupied by the Paraguayan Bruno Valdez and the Uruguayan Sebastian Cacereswho suffered physical discomfort before the Red Devilsbut traveled to the United States for the tour of friendly clashes.
On the sidelines, the South American strategist would once again bet on louis sources and Jorge Sanchezthe latter which also saw activity with the tricolor during the week. In the midfield the Spanish would raise their handsAlvaro Fidalgo and the Paraguayan Richard Sanchez.
The Chilean again Valdes would appear as ’10’ to feed balls to the center forward Henry Martinalso summoned to the FIFA date. Already in the extremes they would act Roger and Zendejasto repeat the eleven that gave him the three points against the choriceros.
With this, other soccer players who have seen activity like the Spanish Jorge Merethe Uruguayan Federico Vinasthe Colombian Juan Otero, Mauro Lainez, santiago naveda, Jordan Silva, Miguel Layun or savior kings They will have to wait for their opportunity to relieve from the bench.
The probable eleven of the America would: William Ochoa; Bruno Valdez, Sebastian Caceres, louis sources, Jorge Sanchez; Alvaro Fidalgo, Richard Sanchez; Diego Valdes, Roger Martinez, Alexander Zendejas; Henry Martin.
