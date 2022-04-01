Arbitration body Necaxa goes America pic.twitter.com/W8ODmx9y7J – Jonathan Peña (@Jonatan_Pena) April 1, 2022

Marching in 15th position with ten units, the azulcremas must get their act together, as they still aspire to get a place in the playoffs with six matches remaining to complete the regular phase of the championship.

At #TourAguila is lost by the minimum with #Monterrey in a friendly match pic.twitter.com/7I3WeQxHBy — America CF ?? (@AmericaCF_GO) March 27, 2022

It should be remembered that before pausing the semester for the national team matches heading to the Qatar World Cup 2022those from Coapa thrashed 3-0 against Toluca at Aztec stadiumwith goals from the Colombian Roger Martinezthe Chilean Diego Valdes and Alexander Zendejas.

AMERICA? 3 – 0 ? TOLUCA. America solved it at 18 minutes. First win at home in the tournament. pic.twitter.com/9R8Ae5C3Ft — renacova  (@renacova) March 21, 2022

On the sidelines, the South American strategist would once again bet on louis sources and Jorge Sanchezthe latter which also saw activity with the tricolor during the week. In the midfield the Spanish would raise their handsAlvaro Fidalgo and the Paraguayan Richard Sanchez.

With this, other soccer players who have seen activity like the Spanish Jorge Merethe Uruguayan Federico Vinasthe Colombian Juan Otero, Mauro Lainez, santiago naveda, Jordan Silva, Miguel Layun or savior kings They will have to wait for their opportunity to relieve from the bench.