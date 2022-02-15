Everything is ready for the pending match between Mazatlan and the Eagles of America. The azulcremas will be visiting the always complicated field of the ‘Cañoneros’, in game corresponding to matchday 2 of the 2022 Closing Tournament.
The team led by coach Santiago Solari has made a clean slate in the competition, and after getting their first three points of the year against Santos Laguna, they are now looking for their second consecutive victory.
The Argentine helmsman would already have his starting eleven, the same as it would be with William Ochoa in goal; in the central defense will appear Jordan Silva Y Jorge Mere; while on the sides it would appear again Bruno Valdez Y savior kings.
Already in the middle part of the field, the Americanists would jump onto the field with the Spanish Alvaro Fidalgo, Richard Sanchez, Diego Valdes, santiago naveda Y Mauro Lainez; for its part, in the upper part the appearance of the Mexican is expected Henry Martin.
William Ochoa;
Brundo Valdez, Jordan Silva, Jorge Meré, Salvador Reyes;
Richard Sánchez, Álvaro Fidalgo, Santiago Naveda, Mauro Lainiez, Diego Valdés;
Henry Martin.
It is expected to be like this America face the pending commitment before Mazatlan. On the other hand, you can enjoy the game on Wednesday, February 16 at 7:00 p.m., and you can enjoy it through the Tv Azteca signal.
