?️ | great goals in the #ClassicYoung

Spectacular individual play by Germán Martelotto vs Cruz Azul in 1993#Always Eagles pic.twitter.com/jloSYMF2kw — Club America (@ClubAmerica) April 29, 2022

The azulcremas are fifth in the general table with 25 units, one more than the cement producers, and one below third and fourth place, that is, Puebla and Atlas, respectively, so the capital’s will wait for the fall of both to make things easier.

Cruz Azul fans who “presume” that America has not been able to beat them for 5 games, where were they from 2003 to 2010? We didn’t even talk about the finals. ? pic.twitter.com/H6jALNBVtd — Hangover Americanist (@ResacaAmerica) April 27, 2022

With the recovery of the Paraguayan Bruno Valdezthis would appear in the central next to the Uruguayan Sebastian Caceresso the Spanish Jorge Mere he would stay on the bench. The right side is determined with Jorge Sanchez and the left with louis sources.

Uriel Salmeron Garcia | Apr 25, 2022 Arthur Du Leon | 10:09 AM GMT+2 Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | 8:53 AM GMT+2 Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | Apr 25, 2022

“ITS NEMESIS COMES TO AMERICA, WHICH IS THE BLUE CROSS; THE BLUE T-SHIRT IS ALREADY SCARED”? Y @YayoDelaTorreM left the statement heading to the Young Classic! EYE to the reaction of the table? @alexblanco23@GusMenFox@ruubenrod@dtAlex_Aguinaga #LUP pic.twitter.com/y7b5AycuHG – FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) April 29, 2022

The forward center for which the helmsman has opted is the Uruguayan Federico Vinasso the only change would be that of the extreme left with the Colombian Roger Martinezwho is suspended due to accumulation of cards, taking as a replacement savior kings.