The Young Classicto be held this Saturday, April 30 at the Aztec stadiumwill be full of emotions because America and Cruz Azul will seek victory to enter the league directly as long as another series of results are given.
The Eagles they start as favorites for the match having accumulated six consecutive victories with the Argentine coach Ferdinand OrtizUnlike Machine who has been having a hard time in recent times and has not been able to be strong at home.
The azulcremas are fifth in the general table with 25 units, one more than the cement producers, and one below third and fourth place, that is, Puebla and Atlas, respectively, so the capital’s will wait for the fall of both to make things easier.
Since a time ago, The Tano found his ideal eleven, which he has repeated since he got on the same footing, for which he has placed his total trust in them, starting in the goal with the captain William Ochoaindisputable and immovable holder.
With the recovery of the Paraguayan Bruno Valdezthis would appear in the central next to the Uruguayan Sebastian Caceresso the Spanish Jorge Mere he would stay on the bench. The right side is determined with Jorge Sanchez and the left with louis sources.
The containment so far has been correct with the Paraguayan Richard Sanchez and the spanish Alvaro Fidalgowhile the Chilean Diego Valdes would again appear in the center as ’10’ and would have on the extreme right Alexander Zendejas.
The forward center for which the helmsman has opted is the Uruguayan Federico Vinasso the only change would be that of the extreme left with the Colombian Roger Martinezwho is suspended due to accumulation of cards, taking as a replacement savior kings.
This would be the possible alignment of the America to face Blue Cross: William Ochoa; Bruno Valdez, Sebastian Caceres, louis sources, Jorge Sanchez; Richard Sanchez, Alvaro Fidalgo; Diego Valdes, Alexander Zendejas, savior kings; Federico Vinas.
