Club América has two consecutive victories in the Liga MX Clausura 2022 tournament. The team led by Fernando Ortiz has shown a slight improvement compared to what the team offered under Santiago Solari’s orders, however it is still not enough to be in the playoff zone. In this context, the Eagles will receive FC Juárez this weekend at the Azteca Stadium.
The duel will take place this Saturday, April 9, in the vicinity of the Coloso de Santa Úrsula at 9:00 p.m. On paper, despite their irregular performance throughout the season, America is the favorite to take the three points against the Braves, bottom of the general classification. The azulcrema team will seek to add their third win in a row to continue climbing positions and get their pass to the playoffs.
For the duel against FC Juárez, corresponding to matchday 13 of Clausura 2022, Fernando Ortiz could start with the following eleven elements:
Goalkeeper: Guillermo Ochoa.
Defense: Jorge Sánchez, Bruno Valdez, Sebastián Cáceres and Luis Fuentes.
Midfield: Richard Sánchez, Álvaro Fidalgo and Diego Valdés.
Forward: Roger Martínez, Henry Martín and Alejandro Zendejas.
America adds 13 units over 12 games. This crop of products is the product of three wins, four draws and five losses. FC Juárez, meanwhile, has only eight units, after having won only two games, added two draws and eight losses.
Ricardo Ferretti, coach of the Braves, would have submitted his resignation in previous weeks, but his board would not have accepted it. This matchup will pit two of the worst performing squads in the tournament against each other.
#alignment #America #face #Bravos #Juárez
Leave a Reply