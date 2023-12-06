He Al-Nassr from Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo It is measured next Friday, December 8 at Riyadh in it Al-Awwal Park Stadiumfor Day 16 of the Saudi Professional League.
In the last day, the Knights of Najd They fell by a 3-0 defeat against the super leader Al Hilal in it King Fahd Stadiumthanks to a double from the Serbian Aleksandar Mitrovic. For now, the Al-Nassr is second with 34 points, while Al Hilal It has 41.
Yes ok Cristiano Ronaldo did not appear on the scoreboard during their previous duel, this one continues to lead the scoring table of the Saudi League. According to the statistics of Photomob, the 38-year-old Portuguese international has scored 15 times along with seven assists in 14 appearances since the start of the season. El Bicho hopes to increase its advantage against the Riyadh.
On the other hand, the Riyadh tied without scores against Al Hazem, which left him in thirteenth place with 16 points. Without a doubt the squad is not going through a great moment because of its last five games, only one has been a victory due to two draws and two losses. Prior to their scoreless draw against Al Hazemmanaged to defeat the visiting team 1-2 Al Taawouwhile against Al Fateh divided units after finishing 1-1. Before that, they were beaten 3-0 by Al Ahli and defeated 3-2 by Al Tai.
Goalkeeper: Nawal Alaqidi – Without the presence of the Colombian David Ospina, the Saudi goalkeeper was left with the title. After 15 duels, he has three unbeaten goals.
Defense: Aymeric Laporte – His international experience places him as the leader of the central defense. Despite his position, he already has a goal and an assist.
Defense: Abdullah Madu – In the 3-0 win the defender made an appearance Ali Al Lajamibut he would probably go to the bench to give his compatriot his place.
Right back: Sultan-Al Grannam – He is another of the regulars in the team’s starting eleven. He has 97 percent of the minutes played this season.
Left back: Alex Telles – His good incorporation into the attack on the left side also places him as one of the immovable ones after eleven matches.
Pivot: Marcelo Brozovic – He arrived as one of the figures to watch in the league, so he should contribute a lot to the midfield. He has two assists in twelve games.
Midfielder: Seko Fofana – He missed some games at the start of the competition, but for now his ability to play as a pivot or midfielder is vital for the team’s aspirations.
Midfielder: Otávio Silva – The Portuguese has three goals in 13 games. He is in charge of distributing the game, in addition to being encouraged to go forward thanks to his offensive qualities.
Left winger: Sadio Mané – The talented Senegalese arrived with rhythm after saying goodbye to Europe, as he currently has six goals and two assists in 14 games.
Right Wing: Anderson Talisca – Although his natural position is as a midfielder, the Portuguese coach Luis Castro He has decided to raise it more to do damage on the wings. Eight goals and two assists are his numbers.
Forward: Cristiano Ronaldo – At 38 years old, CR7 is not throwing in the towel and shows that he is still in full physical condition to fight for a new title.
This is what Al-Nassr’s starting lineup (4-3-3) would look like:
Goalie: Nawaf Alaqidi
Defenses: Aymeric Laporte, Abdullah Madu, Alex Telles, Sultan Al-Ghannam
Midfielders: Otávio Silva, Seko Fofana, Marcelo Brozovic
Forwards: Sadio Mané, Anderson Talisca, Cristiano Ronaldo
Substitutes: Ali Al Lajami, Mohammed Maran, Ayman Ahmed, Abdulrahman Ghareeb, Abdulmajeed Al-Sulaiheem, Raghid Najjar, Mohammed Al-Fatil, Sami Al-Naji, Abdullah Al Khaibari
