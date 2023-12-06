The last 5⃣ Games of 🗓️2023! 🐐 48⚽️ in 54 Games I know how to do 🏠 Al Nassr – Al Riyadh

🚌 Al Shabab – Al Nassr (1/4 Cup)

🏠 Al Nassr – Al Ettifaq

✈️ Al Ittihad – Al Nassr

✈️ Al Taawoun – Al Nassr What are your predictions? 🤔https://t.co/YLLQ04MWn9 pic.twitter.com/N1mmnRwYI1 — Arielipillo (@arielipillo) December 4, 2023

Yes ok Cristiano Ronaldo did not appear on the scoreboard during their previous duel, this one continues to lead the scoring table of the Saudi League. According to the statistics of Photomob, the 38-year-old Portuguese international has scored 15 times along with seven assists in 14 appearances since the start of the season. El Bicho hopes to increase its advantage against the Riyadh.

INCREDIBLE! Cristiano Ronaldo couldn’t beat Neymar’s Al Hilal and lost 3-0. Al Nassr did not find the way to even score a single goal against its rival. A shame for Ronaldo. pic.twitter.com/yiPROU8VuF — RECORD DIARY (@record_mexico) December 1, 2023

FT: Al Riyadh 0-0 Al Hazem A point apiece🤝#yallaRSL pic.twitter.com/bhO9QajCf7 — Roshn Saudi League (@SPL_EN) November 30, 2023

Goalie: Nawaf Alaqidi

Defenses: Aymeric Laporte, Abdullah Madu, Alex Telles, Sultan Al-Ghannam

Midfielders: Otávio Silva, Seko Fofana, Marcelo Brozovic

Forwards: Sadio Mané, Anderson Talisca, Cristiano Ronaldo

Substitutes: Ali Al Lajami, Mohammed Maran, Ayman Ahmed, Abdulrahman Ghareeb, Abdulmajeed Al-Sulaiheem, Raghid Najjar, Mohammed Al-Fatil, Sami Al-Naji, Abdullah Al Khaibari