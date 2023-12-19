The games that Cristiano Ronaldo has left to play with Al Nassr. 🏠 Al Nassr vs Al Ettifaq

✈️Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr

✈️Al Taawon vs Al Nassr There are three games left to finish the year 2023. pic.twitter.com/Z6Vkrfk8pM — Blue (@BlueboyCR7) December 18, 2023

Likewise, the team of CR7 announced that it will play two friendly matches in China during the FIFA international break in January. It will be on January 19 when they travel to the Chinese country, where they will be for ten days to play their two games, for which they would receive a payment of 13 million dollars. Shanghai FC will be his opponent on January 24, while the second opponent will be revealed later.

Al Nassr's tour to China in January is now official. pic.twitter.com/3EJKX69Y3Q — Al Nassr Zone (@TheNassrZone) December 17, 2023

After the defeat suffered against Al-Taawounthe British was furious, so he later spoke: “The match here was the perfect example of why clubs pay sums to get foreign referees for these types of matches. It was the perfect example. We were punished with an incorrect penalty kick, otherwise it was a clean game. The referee did not give us a penalty for a hand on the ball, so the trend of not awarding penalty kicks to Ettifaq continues.”.

Steven Gerrard after today's defeat against Al Taawoun: “Today we realized why some clubs pay exorbitant sums to bring in foreign referees.” pic.twitter.com/vuYiiGXfnN — Al Nassr Zone (@TheNassrZone) December 16, 2023

أربعـة أيـام عن العـودة 🔜 pic.twitter.com/pYxTGR0sNW — نادي النصر السعودي (@AlNassrFC) December 18, 2023

فرحـة اليـوم 🤩 pic.twitter.com/IbwAMXYik8 — نادي النصر السعودي (@AlNassrFC) December 18, 2023

Goalie: Nawaf Alaqidi

Defenses: Aymeric Laporte, Ali Al Lajami, Ayman Ahmed, Sultan Al-Ghannam

Midfielders: Otávio Silva, Seko Fofana, Marcelo Brozovic

Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mané, Anderson Talisca

Substitutes: Abdulmajeed Al-Sulaiheem, Abdullah Al Khaibari, Abdulrahman Ghareeb, Mohammed Maran, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Sami Al-Naji, Mohammed Al-Fatil, Raghid Najjar, Qassem Al-Nakhli