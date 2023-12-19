This Friday, December 22, the Al-Nassr receives the Al-Ettifaq in it Al-Awwal Park Stadium for Matchday 18 of the Saudi Professional League. The team commanded by the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo They are second in the general table with 37 points, while the Dammam team is eighth with 24 points.
The last commitment of the Knights of the Najd was their 2-5 victory over Al Shabab in the Saudi Cupwhile in the league they beat 4-1 Riyadh with a double from the Brazilian Anderson Taliscaas well as targets Cristiano Ronaldo and his compatriot Otávio Silva.
Likewise, the team of CR7 announced that it will play two friendly matches in China during the FIFA international break in January. It will be on January 19 when they travel to the Chinese country, where they will be for ten days to play their two games, for which they would receive a payment of 13 million dollars. Shanghai FC will be his opponent on January 24, while the second opponent will be revealed later.
The club's coach, the Englishman Steven Gerrardhas requested that the Saudi League amount referees.
After the defeat suffered against Al-Taawounthe British was furious, so he later spoke: “The match here was the perfect example of why clubs pay sums to get foreign referees for these types of matches. It was the perfect example. We were punished with an incorrect penalty kick, otherwise it was a clean game. The referee did not give us a penalty for a hand on the ball, so the trend of not awarding penalty kicks to Ettifaq continues.”.
Goalkeeper: Nawaf Alaqidi – The goalkeeper was also present in the last Cup duel, so they seek to keep him at the highest level.
Defense: Aymeric Laporte – The key man in the central defense. The same as the goalkeeper saw action in the Cup, so they seek to close in full condition.
Defense: Ali Al Lajami – Although he did not start the season as a starter, for a few games he has become Laporte's teammate.
Right back: Sultan Al-Ghannam – He has played 74 percent of the possible minutes in the championship. His foray on the right side is important, since he has five assists in twelve games.
Left back: Ayman Ahmed – With the Brazilian Alex Telles not available, the winger was enabled as a full-back, despite having others who do have the natural profile of the position.
Pivot: Marcelo Brozovic – After arriving as one of the star reinforcements in the Saudi League, he has performed according to expectations, although he still needs to have more participation in the goals.
Midfielder: Seko Fofana – He is the perfect partner for the Croatian in midfield, as he has ideal vision to launch into the attack. In the Cup match he scored.
Midfielder: Otávio Silva – He is one of the essentials, since he has more than 95 percent of the minutes played. He has four goals in the league and is looking for more because they are aware that the lead is still far away.
Left winger: Sadio Mané – The Senegalese also scored in the Cup victory. He is also trusted by the Portuguese coach Luis Castro after six goals and four assists.
Right Wing: Anderson Talisca – The attacker was given a rest for the Cup clash, so he will come fully equipped to be lethal up front.
Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo – The Portuguese's mentality is to never lose, so he will leave everything on the field to win and get closer to the leader.
This is what Al-Nassr's possible alignment would look like (4-2-3-1):
Goalie: Nawaf Alaqidi
Defenses: Aymeric Laporte, Ali Al Lajami, Ayman Ahmed, Sultan Al-Ghannam
Midfielders: Otávio Silva, Seko Fofana, Marcelo Brozovic
Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mané, Anderson Talisca
Substitutes: Abdulmajeed Al-Sulaiheem, Abdullah Al Khaibari, Abdulrahman Ghareeb, Mohammed Maran, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Sami Al-Naji, Mohammed Al-Fatil, Raghid Najjar, Qassem Al-Nakhli
