This Saturday, December 30, the Al-Nassr receives the Al-Taawoun for Matchday 20 of the Saudi Professional League. The team commanded by the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo He is second in the general table with 43 points. We leave you with the possible alignment of Al-Nassr to face Al-Taawoun:
BY: Nawaf Alaqidi – The goalkeeper was also present in the last Cup duel, so they seek to keep him at the highest level.
DFC: Aymeric Laporte – The key man in the central defense. The same as the goalkeeper saw action in the Cup, so they seek to close in full condition.
DFC: Ali Al Lajami – Although he did not start the season as a starter, for a few games he has become Laporte's teammate.
RHP: Sultan Al-Ghannam – He has played 74 percent of the possible minutes in the championship. His foray on the right side is important, since he has five assists in twelve games.
LI: Ayman Ahmed – With the Brazilian Alex Telles not available, the winger was enabled as a full-back, despite having others who do have the natural profile of the position.
DCM: Marcelo Brozovic – After arriving as one of the star reinforcements in the Saudi League, he has performed according to expectations, although he still needs to have more participation in the goals.
MVD: Seko Fofana – He is the perfect partner for the Croatian in midfield, as he has ideal vision to launch into the attack. In the Cup match he scored.
MVI: Otávio Silva – He is one of the essentials, since he has more than 95 percent of the minutes played. He has four goals in the league and is looking for more because they are aware that the lead is still far away.
EI: Sadio Mané – The Senegalese also scored in the Cup victory. He is also trusted by the Portuguese coach Luis Castro after six goals and four assists.
ED: Anderson Talisca – The attacker was given a rest for the Cup clash, so he will come fully equipped to be lethal up front.
DC: Cristiano Ronaldo – The Portuguese's mentality is to never lose, so he will leave everything on the field to win and get closer to the leader.
This is what Al-Nassr's possible alignment would look like (4-2-3-1):
Goalie: Nawaf Alaqidi
Defenses: Aymeric Laporte, Ali Al Lajami, Ayman Ahmed, Sultan Al-Ghannam
Midfielders: Otávio Silva, Seko Fofana, Marcelo Brozovic
Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mané, Anderson Talisca
