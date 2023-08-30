Al Nassr will now have to face Al Hazem in a new round of the Saudi Arabian League. Cristiano Ronaldo’s men will look for a new victory to counteract the bad league start they have suffered. Today we will show you the possible alignment of Al Nassr for this match:
BY: AL AQIDI – Assumes his position in the goal with determination. With his wingspan, agility and cat-like reflexes, Al Aqidi is a guarantee of defensive security for Al Nassr.
LI: GHISLIAN KONAN – Ivorian winger Ghislian Konan, known for his speed and defensive skills, adds solidity to the team’s left flank. His ability to defend and support in attack is essential to maintain balance in the game.
DFC: LAPORTE – Aymeric Laporte, an experienced and reliable defender, leads Al Nassr’s central defense. His ability to anticipate and block opposing attacks makes him an indispensable figure on the defensive line.
DFC: AL-FATIL – The Saudi defender joins the central line of defense to provide solidity and commitment. With his physical presence and defensive skills, he contributes to maintaining cohesion in the backline.
RH: AL GHANNAM – Sultan Al Ghannam, the team’s right-back, combines speed and the ability to break through on the right flank. His versatility in defense and attack is crucial to Al Nassr’s strategy.
MY: GHAREEB – Ahmed Ghareeb, the dynamic midfielder, adds energy and creativity to Al Nassr’s midfield. His ability to recover balls and distribute the game make him an essential link in the team.
CDM: BROZOVIC – He is a master in ball control and game distribution. His vision of the game and precision in passing bring fluidity to the team’s midfield.
CDM: AL-KHAIBARI – Abdulmajeed Al-Khaibari, a talented Saudi midfielder, adds balance and aggression to the midfield. His ability to break through defensive lines and help recover the ball is vital for Al Nassr.
CM: OTAVIO – The Portuguese midfielder brings versatility and technical skills to the midfield. His ability to defend, create chances and support in attack is a valuable asset to the team.
MD: SADIO MANÉ – Sadio Mané, the Senegalese winger known for his speed and dribbling, brings dynamism and imbalance on the left flank. His ability to get past defenders and create scoring chances is essential in Al Nassr’s attack.
DC CRISTIANO RONALDO – The Portuguese star leads Al Nassr’s attack with his scoring instincts and ability to score in any situation. His experience and skills in the air game and dribbling make him a fearsome player for the rival defense.
This is how the Al Nassr line-up will look (4-2-3-1)
Goalie: Al-Aqidi
defensemen: Ghislian Konan, Laporte, A-Fatil, Al Ghannam
Midfielders: Ghareeb, Brozovic, Al Khaibari, Otávio, Mané
Forward: Cristiano Ronaldo
