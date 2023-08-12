The first day is about to begin and Al Raed and Al Ittihad will face each other for the debut of these teams on Monday, August 14. This match will be the debut of players like Karim Benzema, Ngolo Kanté or Fabinho in the Saudi Pro League.
Today we will show you the possible alignment of Al Ittihad for this match:
BY: MARCELO GROHE – In goal, Marcelo Grohe stands as an insurmountable wall. His commanding presence and cat-like reflexes are a real lifesaver for his team. Grohe is the guardian of defensive security, capable of frustrating rival attempts and keeping an unbeaten goal.
RH: SHANQEETI – Shanqeeti, the tireless right-back, is a force in Al-Ittihad’s defence. His speed and ability to overflow add an element of surprise to the team’s attack. Shanqeeti is a wall on the right flank, ensuring the defensive solidity of the team.
DFC: SHARAHILI – Alongside him, Sharahhili adds his solidity and aggressiveness to Al-Ittihad’s defensive line. His ability to anticipate the opponent’s moves and his ability in one-on-one duels are crucial assets in the team’s containment.
DFC: BAMSAUD – Bamsaud, the rocky central defender, brings stability and experience to the Al-Ittihad defense. His ability to block rival advances and his ability in the passing game make him an essential asset in defensive strategy.
LI: ZAKARIA HAWSAWI – Zakaria Hawsawi, the versatile left-back, completes Al-Ittihad’s defensive line. His ability to move forward and contribute to the attack is a valuable asset. Hawsawi is the perfect balance between defense and attack.
CDM: NGOLO KANTE – N’Golo Kanté, the tireless defensive midfielder, is a ball recovery specialist. His ability to break lines and his tenacity in marking provide a fundamental anchor in midfield.
CDM: FABINHO – Fabinho, the master of the midfield, brings vision and creativity in the passes. His ability to distribute the game and keep possession of the ball is crucial for Al-Ittihad. Fabinho is the gear that connects the defensive and offensive game.
MY: JACK – Jota, one of the team’s creative brains, is a spark of genius in Al-Ittihad’s offense. His virtuoso dribbling and his ability to create scoring chances are a constant threat to the opposition.
CAM: ROMARINHO – Romarinho, the attacking midfielder, adds speed and imbalance to Al-Ittihad’s attack. His ability to get past defenders and create danger in the opponent’s box is a valuable asset in the team’s arsenal.
MD: AL-AMRI: On the right wing we will have Al-Amri, who will be in charge of said wing. With Al-Amri the midfield will be completely covered
DC: KARIM BENZEMA – Karim Benzema, with his experience and scoring ability, is an iconic figure in Al-Ittihad’s forward. His ability to create chances and his scoring instincts make him a nightmare for opposing defences.
This is how the Al Ittihad lineup would look (4-2-3-1)
Goalie: Marcelo Grohel
defenses: Shanqeeti, Sharahili, Bamsaud, Hawsawi
Midfielders: Kante, Fabinho, Al-Amri, Romarinho, Jota
Forward: Karim Benzema
