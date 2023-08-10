After beating Al Hilal against Al-Shabab by three goals to one in the semifinals of the Arab Clubs Championship, they have certified their place in the final of the tournament. Now, they will prepare the final to win the title. Today we will show you the possible alignment of the Arab team to face Al Nassr
BY: ABDULLAH AL-OWAIS – Under the three sticks, Abdullah Al-Owais stands as an impassable wall. His wingspan and cat-like reflexes are a true shield for his team. The confidence and tranquility that he brings to his defense are fundamental elements in the effort to keep a clean sheet.
RH: ABDULHAMID – Abdulhamid, the right back, is a true defender of steel. His ability to anticipate and thwart rival advances is a crucial asset for Al-Hilal. Plus, his ability to join the attack provides an added dimension to the team’s play.
CB: KALIDOU KOULIBALY – Kalidou Koulibaly, a name that resonates throughout the football world, leads Al-Hilal’s defensive line. His intimidating presence and his tactical intelligence are a true bulwark. Koulibaly is defense in his purest form, a force few forwards dare challenge.
CB: ABDULLAH AL-ALBULAYHI – Alongside Koulibaly, Abdullah Al-Albulayhi adds his experience and determination to Al-Hilal’s defence. His ability to anticipate the opponent’s moves and his ability in one-on-one duels are essential assets in the team’s containment.
LI: YASIR AL-SHAHRANI – Left back Yasir Al-Shahrani is a perfect combination of defense and attack. His quickness and aggressiveness in marking are matched by his ability to move forward and contribute to opportunity generation. Al-Shahrani is a complete defender who brings balance to the team.
CDM: ABDULLAH KANNO – Abdullah Kanno, Al-Hilal’s midfield powerhouse, is a ball recovery specialist. His ability to read the game and his firmness in containment provide a valuable anchor in midfield. Kanno is the team’s first line of defense.
CDM: RUBEN NEVES – Ruben Neves, the architect of the midfield, provides vision and precision in the passes. His ability to distribute the game and keep possession of the ball is crucial for Al-Hilal. Neves is the mastermind behind many of the team’s creative plays.
E: MICHAEL OLIVEIRA – Michael Oliveira, the creative mastermind, is a spark of genius in the Al-Hilal attack. His quick dribbling and his ability to read the game create scoring opportunities. Oliveira is the player who can unlock the tightest defenses.
CAM: MILINKOVIC SAVIC: Behind the offensive line we will find one of the best signings for Al-Hilal in this summer transfer window, Milinkovic Savic
MD: SALEM AL-DAWSARI – Salem Al-Dawsari, the dynamic right winger, adds speed and imbalance to Al-Hilal’s attack. His ability to get past defenders and cross accurately creates constant danger. Al-Dawsari is a catalyst on offense.
DC: MALCOM – Malcom, with his virtuoso dribbling and ability to score from any position, is a constant threat in attack. His presence up front adds an unpredictable dimension to Al-Hilal’s game.
This is how the possible alignment of Al-Hilal (4-2-3-1) would look like
Goalie: Al Owais
defenses: Abdulhamid, Koulibaly, Al-Albulayhi, Al-Shahrani
Midfielders: Michael, Kanno, Ruben Neves, Milinkovic Savic, Al-Dawsari
strikers: Malcolm
#alignment #Hilal #play #final #Arab #Clubs #Championship #Nassr
Leave a Reply