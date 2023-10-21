Al Ittihad and Al Quwa Al Jawiya will face each other in a duel that will be crucial for the future of the group stage of the Asian Champions, as they are the first two in the group, although Al Ittihad has one game less than its rival . Karim Benzema’s men have the obligation to win to put themselves in first position and get closer to the goal of being in the next phase of the tournament. Below we show you the possible alignment:
BY: MARCELO GROHE – In goal, Marcelo Grohe stands like an insurmountable wall. His imposing presence and feline reflexes are a real lifesaver for his team.
DFD: MADALLA AL OLAYAN – The international right back is an undisputed starter in the Al-Ittihad team.
DFC: SHARAHILI – Alongside him, Sharahhili adds his solidity and aggressiveness to Al-Ittihad’s defensive line. His ability to anticipate the opponent’s movements and his ability in one-on-one duels are crucial assets in the team’s containment.
DFC: BAMSAUD – Bamsaud, the rocky central defender, brings stability and experience to Al-Ittihad’s defense. His ability to block rival advances and his ability in the air make him an essential asset in the defensive strategy.
DFI: ZAKARIA AL HASAWI – The Saudi youth player is on the left back and is a fundamental piece of the team.
DCM: NGOLO KANTÉ – N’Golo Kanté, the tireless defensive midfielder, is a specialist in ball recovery. His line-breaking ability and tenacity in marking provide a vital anchor in the midfield.
MC: FABINHO – The Brazilian midfielder complements Kanté very well and makes an excellent midfield team.
MCO: ROMARINHO – Romarinho, the attacking midfielder, adds speed and imbalance to Al-Ittihad’s attack. His ability to overcome defenders and create danger in the opposition area is a valuable asset in the team’s arsenal.
MCO: HAMDALLAH – The Moroccan offensive player contributes a lot in the offensive and is dangerous in the attacking zone.
MI: IGOR CORONADO – Another Brazilian owns the left wing and is playing his third season with the team.
DC: KARIM BENZEMA – The former merengue scorer was one of the team’s stellar additions on offense and is a player who contributes a lot to the offense. His ability to create opportunities and his scoring instinct make him a nightmare for opposing defenses.
