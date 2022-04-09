What in the extraordinary congress of the PP in Seville a week ago emerged as a corridor hypothesis, has been gaining ground with the passing of the days: that the call for the regional elections in Andalusia rush to June, a possibility encouraged by the President of the Board, Juanma Moreno, who this Saturday influenced that hypothesis, hiding behind the pressure of the socioeconomic context and despite reiterating that his “desire” continues to be to be able to exhaust the legislature as much as possible by calling the polls in early October.

The 54 days that, according to the Law of the General Electoral Regime, must elapse between the dissolution of Parliament and the holding of the elections narrows Moreno’s margin to decide if the option, finally, is to vote in June and not postpone it to autumn. The head of the Andalusian Government, whom the polls consider the winner but having to rely on Vox, has thrown that advance before the summer by insisting on the need to have updated Budgets – the current ones are the result of an extension derived from his parliamentary minority – to deal with the inflationary and war crisis with greater guarantees.

“We need to have our hands untied to make decisions with determination and courage and to be able to save this complex situation,” he stressed this Saturday on Canal Sur Radio, while calling for the constitution of a “strong” future government. Moreno’s dilemma is complex, given that it is still early to gauge how far the ‘Feijóo effect’ reaches, due to the uncertainties that define the economic framework and because Vox is extracting revenue from the social discontent that nests in the rebound in prices.