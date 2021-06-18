The Spanish team plays this Saturday at 9:00 p.m. its second match of the Euro 2020 against Poland. Luis Enrique’s team drew 0-0 in their debut against Sweden and will have to improve their aim in front of goal if they want to take the three points and not complicate the pass to the round of 16.
One of the biggest controversies is who should be the 9 of Spain, a debate that has been rekindled after the chances that Morata failed against Sweden and in the friendly against Portugal. Most likely, Luis Enrique will continue to bet on the Juve forward.
This is the possible 11 that Luis Enrique will take to get Spain’s first victory.
There were many doubts about who was going to be the starting goalkeeper in this European Championship, and if Luis Enrique in the first match opted for Unai Simón, it is to be assumed that Athletic’s goalkeeper will be his goalkeeper during the tournament and will repeat tomorrow under the sticks.
The coach has converted Marcos Llorente into his right back, ahead of Azpilicueta. And although the rojiblanco player is wasted in that position against Sweden, he complied and left good feelings. The closer you are to the area, the more dangerous it will be.
The City central was one of the surprises of the call. He has started in both games, the friendly against Portugal and the debut against Sweden, and in both games he delivered. It seems that he has taken the lead over Eric García as a partner of Pau Torres.
Along with Laporte will be Pau Torres, who has already established himself as the new leader behind the Spanish team. He has a great ball output and is a forceful center-back. The future is yours.
The defense is completed by captain Jordi Alba, who has been given a second chance by Luis Enrique and is making the most of it. Spain will need their rises to the baseline to widen the field and try to surprise the Polish defense.
Rodri was the replacement for Busquets in the first game and he scored a great performance. Tomorrow he will have a new opportunity to convince the coach that he can be the starter ahead of Busi, although he has already recovered from the Coronavirus and has joined the call, so it should not be ruled out that he can enter from the beginning.
Koke finished the season at a high level and it would be strange not to see him again in the eleven. Although with the lack of goal of the selection Fabián Ruiz could occupy his starting position.
The canary became the youngest Spanish player to play a European Championship and at times that lack of experience was evident. Although when he is near the area he showed that he is a very dangerous player. The present and the future of the Spanish team is in their boots.
Ferrán is practically a regular with Luis Enrique and although against Sweden he did not have his best game with La Roja, he has left good performances. If Luis Enrique decides to bring in Gerard Moreno, the most likely is that the City player will be the one sacrificed.
Dani Olmo is one of the great stars since Luis Enrique took over the bench and is one of the players most used by the coach. The Leipzig midfielder finishes off all the balls that reach his feet and is one of the few who dares to shoot from outside the area.
Up Luis Enrique will continue to trust Morata. The striker is finding it difficult to find the goal in the last games he played with Spain but of the 24 players called up for this European Championship he is the one who has scored the most goals with La Roja.
