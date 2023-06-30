Banjo-Kazooie is celebrating his 25th anniversary today and millions of people still fondly remember the franchise. Many of those fans would love to see a third installment, but the original developers of the series aren’t too sure that will happen.

In an interview with VGC, the former developers of RARESteven Mayles, Grant Kirkhope and Chris Sutherland, talked about whether we could see the return of Banjo-Kazooie. While some developers offered a bit of hope, it seems that the general opinion is that the series has gone its own way into the twilight.

“I can’t really speak for Gregg [Mayles, director creativo de Rare], but he is really the custodian of the franchise. He really doesn’t like to look back and retrace old grounds, so I don’t think he cared to do something else with the franchise. He prefers to move on to new experiences; As far as he’s concerned, he’s already been there, done that.” [Steven Mayles] “I feel like you would have to find a team with the same sense of humor that we had back then, and that’s hard to replicate,” he said. “I think that rare I’d be willing to work with someone if they could find the right team, but I don’t think such a team exists. Also, I’m not convinced that the public is there either. [Grant Kirkhope] “I would hope that someone is going to put something out…some sort of sequel or ‘next online’ game. At least before I get to a point where I can still remember the first one existed. But hopefully it will be sooner.” [Chris Sutherland]

Via: GoNintendo