The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather tomorrow will be fair to partly cloudy at times, and low clouds will appear on the eastern coast in the morning, with the possibility of some cumulus clouds forming in the east, which may be accompanied by rain.

Winds are light to moderate speed and sometimes active during the day.

The center stated, in its daily statement about the expected weather conditions tomorrow, that the winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, with speeds ranging from 10 to 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h.

The waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light. The first tide occurs at 16:26, the second tide occurs at 02:04, the first low tide occurs at 09:20, and the second low tide occurs at 19:36.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves are light. The first tide occurs at 11:51, the second tide occurs at 22:56, the first low tide occurs at 17:48, and the second high tide occurs at 05:39.