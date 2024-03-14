Military officer Dandykin doubted the possibility of starting a war in the Arctic

Military expert, captain of the first rank of the reserve Vasily Dandykin assessed the possibility of starting a war in the Arctic region. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, he doubted such a scenario, but did not rule out the possibility of periodic clashes between interested forces and provocations.

Earlier, the American portal Business Insider wrote that the US Army is preparing its army to start a conflict with Russia in the Arctic. The United States began to pay more attention to preparing the army for war in the Arctic. This decision reflects growing concerns about Russian and Chinese activity in the region,” the material says.

“If we talk about war, I don’t think it can start, because it threatens a lot. (…) There will be tension, the Northern Fleet will have a lot of work, but I think that a hot phase will still be avoided,” Dandykin said.

This is a long-standing threat that the West does not hide. They believe that the Arctic belongs to humanity, that is, the United States. Now they are strengthening their influence in Alaska in every possible way; an airborne division of 20 thousand people has already been created. (…) In connection with the accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO, Americans have even more opportunities Vasily Dandykinmilitary expert, captain of the first rank of the reserve

At the same time, he emphasized that the Russian military is ready to repel “any provocations”

Commenting on the situation in the Arctic region, press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov noted that Russia is the largest Arctic country. The Arctic has been and remains a territory of intense competition, the press secretary recalled. Russia views these lands as strategically important, he noted. The development of the Arctic territories and the unlocking of their economic potential is one of Moscow’s priorities, Peskov added.