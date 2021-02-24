February 25 at 14:00 a press conference on the topic: “Pregnancy after transplantation” will be held at the press center of the Izvestia MIC.

A woman with a heart transplanted gave birth to a child in the maternity hospital of Hospital No. 52. This is the second such case in Russia. About the experience of pregnancy management in patients with transplanted organs, about the cooperation of the N.N. IN AND. Shumakov and City Clinical Hospital No. 52, about how COVID-19 affected patients with organ transplants, will tell:

Sergei Gauthier, Director of the FSBI NMITs of Transplantology and Artificial Organs named after ac. IN AND. Shumakov “of the Ministry of Health of Russia, chief freelance specialist in transplantation of the Ministry of Health of Russia, academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences

Igor Miloserdov, Deputy Director for Medical Assistance of the FSBI NMITs of Transplantology and Artificial Organs named after ac. IN AND. Shumakov “Ministry of Health of Russia

Maryana Lysenko, chief physician, GBUZ “GKB No. 52 DZM”

Lyudmila Artyukhina, Head of the Department of Pathology of a Transplanted Kidney, GBUZ “City Clinical Hospital No. 52 DZM”

Inga Kokaya, head of the maternity hospital of the branch of GBUZ “GKB No. 52 DZM”

patients who gave birth after transplantation: Tatyana Kiryanova (after lung transplantation) and Karina Pireyeva (after heart transplantation) (online)

