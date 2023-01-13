For some time now video games of Marvel have remained somewhat friendly in tone, with games like Marvel’s Spider-Manas well as the titles of avengers Y The Guardians of the Galaxy. However, the company is opening up to the possibility of making them more risque, this to expand the possibilities of deeper stories.

Vice President of Marvel GamesBill Rosemannmentioned the idea of ​​games of Marvel M-rated:

It’s something we’ve talked about and it’s about character, being authentic, appropriate, power and responsibility. The power is that we can work with these great characters. The responsibility is to use them correctly. You can try to make a mature game with any character. Would it be okay to have a mature Power Pack game? No, it is not to fit the themes and the characters. It is not right. Certain characters could, but we take it very seriously. We sat down and talked about what is the player’s fantasy? What do you expect from this character? Who is the audience? If we were to go down that path, how do we responsibly create, market, and sell it? All in all, it’s all about the rating, the comics, the games. Marvel’s past is filled with stories of all different qualifications. It’s about if we stay within that rating, is it right for the character? Whatever marketing we do, does it end up in the right hands and the right audience? Those are all the questions we ask ourselves. We have the power, we have the characters. Our responsibility is to get it right for the character, the audience, and Marvel itself.

For now, it is assumed that the game that will have this rating is the one of Wolverine of Insomniac Games. However, not much progress has been made in this regard.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: There are several Marvel games in development right now, like Black Panther, Iron Man, and Wolverine, but I highly doubt they’ll all stay grown-up. We’ll see what happens with these titles.