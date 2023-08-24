BERLIN – For most European governments, it is almost too disturbing to think about it, let alone talk about it in public. But the prospect of Donald J. Trump’s return to the White House is a major topic of conversation in private.

“It’s a bit scary,” said Steven Everts, a European Union diplomat. “We are relieved by President Biden and his response to Ukraine, but now we are forced to face the Trump issue again.”

Given the enormous role the United States plays in European security, he added, “now we have to think again about what this means for our own policy, for European defense and for Ukraine itself”.

The talks are intensifying as Trump, despite the January 6, 2021 attack on the United States Capitol, his attempt to overturn the 2020 election results, and the various allegations against him, is undoubtedly the frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination and is close behind President Joseph R. Biden Jr. in the polls.

In general, Central Europeans are more convinced that they can handle a second Trump Presidency, but Western Europeans fear the idea, particularly in Germany.

During his presidency, Trump threatened to withdraw from NATO and withheld aid to Ukraine while fighting a Russian-backed insurgency, the subject of his first impeachment trial. He ordered the withdrawal of thousands of US troops from Germany, a move later overturned by Biden, and spoke admiringly of President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia.

Today, with Europe and Russia locked in conflict over Ukraine, and Putin making veiled threats about nuclear weapons and a broader war, the question of US engagement assumes even greater importance. Trump recently said that he would end the war in one day, allegedly forcing Ukraine into territorial concessions.

A second Trump term “would be different from the first and much worse,” said Thomas Kleine-Brockhoff, a former German government official who now works at the German Marshall Fund in Berlin. “Trump now has experience and knows what levers to pull, and he’s angry.”

“The NATO alliance is not so much a treaty commitment as a trust commitment”, said Ivo Daalder, former US Ambassador to NATO. Trump’s re-election “could mean the end of the alliance, legally or not.”

“There would be a destructive struggle for influence,” said Jan Techau, a former German defense official who now works at the Eurasia Group.

Thomas Gomart, director of the French Institute for International Relations, said a Trump victory would likely mean less US support for Ukraine, more pressure on Kiev to compromise, and more pressure on the Europeans to negotiate with Putin themselves, “what we are not prepared militarily to do”.

Trump’s victory in 2016 gave a major boost to European populism, and another victory would almost certainly do the same, a major concern in France, where Marine Le Pen, a far-right leader, could succeed President Emmanuel Macron. And in Germany, the far-right Alternative for Germany party is now the second most popular party.

Some in Europe would welcome Trump. Viktor Orban, the Hungarian Prime Minister, has long celebrated his ties to Trump. In Poland, the ruling Law and Justice party had excellent relations with Trump and was successful in getting US troops sent to Poland. The big question for Poland, which has been fiercely pro-Ukrainian, is what Trump would do about Ukraine.

Michal Baranowski, of the German Marshall Fund in Warsaw, said recent talks in Washington with officials from the conservative Heritage Foundation had given him the impression there would be significant continuity in Ukraine.

“But Trump is unpredictable to an uncomfortable degree for everyone.“, he claimed.

STEVEN ERLANGER. THE NEW YORK TIMES