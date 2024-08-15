PHRI: The emergence of a “little Moscow” in Bali would not be a problem

The emergence of areas on the island of Bali called “little Moscow” for their pronounced Russian community would not be a problem, said Dewa Ketut Suardipa, head of the regional branch of the Buleleng district of the Indonesian Hotel and Restaurant Association (PHRI), as quoted by RIA Novosti.

“There is the concept of “Chinatown” and “Little Tokyo”. Moreover, if we talk about investments, there are a lot of Russian investments in Bali, and we hope that there will be even more, especially in the North,” the agency’s interlocutor said.

Dewa Ketut Suardipa added that the northern district of the Indonesian island is waiting for all investors from Russia. “We grow the most delicious coffee here. And the coastline is the longest in Bali,” he said.

Earlier it became known that Indonesia welcomes the possibility of launching direct flights from Russia to the popular resort island of Bali. The elected president of Indonesia also expressed confidence that Aeroflot will be able to operate flights to Bali.