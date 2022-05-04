With Rudiger already confirmed as Real Madrid’s new signing, we are going to analyze all the combinations that the Whites would have with him in defence. In 90min we analyze from highest to lowest the possibilities that the different defensive lines have to play:
On paper, this would be Real Madrid’s starting defense. Mendy is a player who contributes a lot defensively (he is probably the best in the world in his position defending), but in attack he sins a lot with the ball at his feet. The history of Real Madrid has spoiled us to have Roberto Carlos and Marcelo in recent times.
You already know what it’s like to play on the side from your old spell at Porto. Militao would play in a new position for him at Real Madrid. Today with the level that Carvajal is showing, it could be one of the safest combinations of the defense. Neither Dani nor Lucas would be at Eder’s level on the side.
The investment made in Mendy may have him shoehorned into the team. A priori the Frenchman is ambidextrous so it would not be unusual to see him on the right side. When it comes to defending he would have no problem and when attacking he would always have to go inside to get out on his good leg.
The defense of three is another possibility. Valverde would enter from the right lane while Mendy from the left. The drawback of this combination is that Ferland would lower the level a lot when it comes to having possession of the ball. Other options that this formation could have It is Mendy as left center and Alaba as lane.
Removing Alaba from the starting lineup is taking a step backwards. The defense would not have any revolution. It would be changing one card for another and removing Alaba, who is a key player because of the leadership he provides in defense, would be very strange. This defensive line is not ruled out for any game where there are injuries or the team needs rotation.
#possibilities #defense #Real #Madrid #Rudiger
