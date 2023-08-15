The great Liguilla that ‘Diente’ López had entering the field as a relay, was not enough for him to continue in the team of tigerseven though his goal scored at the Red Devils of Toluca in the first leg quarterfinals, in the words of Robert Dante Siboldi himself, he was the most important of the qualifiers, and that he was a key player in the semifinal key against Monterey and against Chivas in the grand finale
The loss of play shown at the start of the Apertura 2023 tournament, caused the Uruguayan strategist to reconsider the idea of continuing with Nicolás: the ‘Tooth’ López and he talked about it with Mauricio Culebro, Antonio Sancho and other personalities in long pants. They discussed it with the footballer, and, at his decision, they came to the conclusion that it was best to take the offer that Lion had put on the table.
Yesterday “Diente” López collected his things from the university stadium, said goodbye to his teammates and recorded a video saying goodbye to the institution that was his home for three and a half years and with which he won practically everything he played for. including a scoring title playing several fewer games because of an appendix problem.
He was also present in ‘La Taberna’ by Igor Lichnovsky. Taking advantage of the Twitch audience to say goodbye directly to the fans, declaring that he was leaving the institution as: ‘another tiger’.
Between laments from the fans who think that ‘Diente’ López could still give more to the Tigres team, and fans who thank him for his love but who never felt that he gave 100%, for which they were half happy with the news of his departure, the truth is that the auriazul team now has a free foreign quota and the board is already thinking about how to invest it.
The first option is to try to advance a transfer that they had planned to carry out until January. Which, according to Pello Maldonado, would be a ‘weight’ player who would even already have the approval of Tigres’ technical director: Robert Dante Siboldi.
The second option is less attractive to fans. And it is that, according to information from Multimedios Deportes, Tigres would be looking for a young South American who comes to compete against Sebastián Córdova from the bench. Therefore, it is completely ruled out that it is a ‘bomb’.
There is a third possibility, however. And this is that, in the event that neither the first nor the second materialize, Tigres would not make the mistake of hiring for the sake of hiring, as happened with Igor Lichnovsky himself, Soteldo or Jordy Caicedo, so the squad it would stay as it is.
#possibilities #signings #Tigres #cover #foreigner #position #left #Diente #López
