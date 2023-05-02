Tigres has had a complex season. In Liga MX, the UANL team fell in the second half of the regular phase of the tournament and could not qualify directly for the league, so they will have to play the playoffs against Puebla.
However, the cat team has done well in the Concacaf Champions League, a competition in which it has reached the semifinals. This Wednesday, May 3, Tigres will visit León at the Nou Camp to define one of the finalists of the confederation tournament.
In the first leg, held at the Volcán, the cats managed to turn around and get the score 1-2 in favor. Robert Dante Siboldi’s team will try to get into the Concachampions final and then focus on the play-off against the team from La Franja.
Fortunately, for the UANL team, their historical background works in their favor, since they have become a club that specializes in playing in the semifinals of international tournaments.
Tigres, under the orders of Ricardo Ferretti, began this good run in the 2015 Copa Libertadores. In the first leg, the cats lost by a score 2-1 against Inter Porto Alegre, however, in the return, in the Volcán, the cats took the 3-1 victory.
On that occasion, the UANL team reached the final with River Plate, but could not win against the Argentine team.
In the 2016 edition of the Concachampions, Tigres defeated the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro and advanced to the final, which they lost to Club América.
In 2017, the cats beat the Vancouver Whitecaps in the semifinals by an aggregate score of 4-1. However, those of the UANL fell short again and fell to Pachuca in the final of the contest.
In 2019, Tigres reached the final of the Concacaf tournament again. In the semifinals they beat Santos Laguna, but lost to Rayados de Monterrey in the Final Regia.
In 2020, the ‘Tuca’ team reached the Champions League final again after beating Olimpia from Honduras in the semifinals. On this occasion, the cats broke the losing streak and beat LAFC to get their ticket to the club world cup.
|
Series
|
Global score (semi-final)
|
Tournament
|
Tigres vs Inter Porto Alegre
|
4-3
|
Libertadores Cup 2015
|
Tigres vs Queretaro
|
2-0
|
Concachampions 2016
|
Tigers vs. Vancouver Whitecaps
|
4-1
|
Concachampions 2017
|
Tigers vs. Santos Laguna
|
5-3
|
Concachampions 2019
|
Tigers vs Olympia
|
3-0
|
Concachampions 2020
