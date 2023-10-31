Xolos de Tijuana and Tigres will face each other this Wednesday, November 1 on the field of the Estadio Caliente in a duel on matchday 15 of the Apertura 2023 of the MX League. This looks to be one of the most interesting duels of this date due to the recent performance of both squads.
On the one hand, the UANL team is in second position in the general table and closely following América, the leader of the competition. On the other hand, Xolaje is in a play-in position and will try to get among the best six in the tournament to go directly to the league.
The team led by Miguel Herrera has experienced several ups and downs in the Apertura 2023, but they have a good chance of making the play-in and fighting for a place in the postseason.
However, the canine team has a tough statistic against it: Xolos de Tijuana has not been able to beat Tigres at home for 12 years.

In their last ten matches, Tigres has seven wins and three draws. The hegemony of the feline team over the people of Tijuana is very clear.
The last time Tijuana beat Tigres was in the Clausura 2016. On that occasion, the Xolos won by a score of 1-2 at the Volcán.
Will ‘Piojo’ Herrera’s team be able to break this terrible streak against the cats in the middle of the week?
