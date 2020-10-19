The ACB announced this morning that the Bilbao Basket-Real Madrid match, scheduled for this afternoon at 8:00 p.m. in the Miribilla pavilion, is postponed when a positive for covid-19 is detected in the Madrid squad, that of the French guard Fabien Causeur. The player is asymptomatic and isolated at home following the usual protocol and the meeting is relocated on Wednesday, November 4, in a calendar that does not stop accumulating tightness and setbacks in the national and European competition. This week, Madrid played on Wednesday against Khimki (who arrived at the WiZink Center with eight players available due to positives and injuries) and on Friday against Armani Milan at the Mediolanum. Laso’s team has scheduled the match against Obradoiro for this Tuesday, which in turn moved the date due to the postponement of Gran Canaria-Real Madrid and on Friday the Euroleague classic between Barça and Madrid. The ACB, whose ideology is to handle cases in health and not numerical terms to protect the health of the squads, has led the way to the Euroleague in the solution of rescheduling matches, regardless of the available players.

In the third week of competition, the first with a double day of matches, the Euroleague had cases and setbacks accumulating, with Russian teams (Khimki, Zenit and CSKA) and French Asvel as the main affected. The proliferation of positives and the activation of the established sanctions opened the debate on the risk of distorting the competition. The Euroleague reacted and rectified its regulations. Teams that cannot play a match because they do not have a minimum of eight players will not be penalized with the loss of the match by 20-0 as stated in the initial regulations, but instead they will opt for relocation as in the Endesa League.

To try to anticipate the uncertainty, the ACB prepared 17 alternative calendar models for this season, depending on the space between competitions and the hypothesis of a complete suspension of days; and another 20 more calendars for more manageable contingencies such as the recovery of loose matches. A total of 37 alternatives for a course that adds up the FIBA ​​window squeezes and the Olympic dates. But neither ACB nor Euroleague opted for a smaller and more accessible calendar compared to the current one, which could lead teams like Madrid or Barça to play more than 90 games. In just one month of competition, the postponements follow one another. The resource of the bubble announced as a possible alternative by the CEO of the Euroleague, Jordi Bertomeu, would not be compatible with the development of the ACB either. The puzzle gets complicated.

Bilbao-Real Madrid is the seventh game postponed due to covid cases in 6 days of the Endesa League. The Euroleague has yet to relocate another four (Asvel-Panathinaikos; Baskonia-Zenit; Asvel-Red Star and Valencia-Zenit) after four days. The ACB protocol marks the performance of tests on all teams with a maximum of 72 hours before the start of the day. If in these tests a positive appears, as has happened this time with Causeur, the case in question is subjected to a second test at 24 hours (already with the team in isolation). If the endorsement test is negative, normality is resumed. If the positive persists, the tests are repeated on the entire squad and the competition dynamics are paralyzed until the negative of all is verified. Once the condition of fit has been certified, the suspended match is relocated. Between the first positive and the repetition of the test to all the team members, 48 ​​hours would pass, a longer period than those handled by La Liga de Fútbol. In the latest update of the ACB health protocol, the existence of an outbreak in a team is determined when “three or more positive cases due to active infection” are detected.