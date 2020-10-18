Fabien Causeur had given positive in the test coronavirus, one of the many that are being made to the Endesa League players. The Frenchman is one of the members of the Real Madrid squad, the second to test positive after the Trey Thompkins case, which forced the suspension of the Euroleague in March.

Real Madrid has issued an official statement in which it has confirmed the news: “TFollowing the latest COVID-19 tests carried out on our first basketball team, our player Fabien Causeur has given a positive result “.

This has had an immediate consequence: the suspension of the Madrid game that it had scheduled for today at 8:00 p.m. against Bilbao Basket in one of the duels on matchday 5 of the Endesa League 2020/21. The white team was already preparing the match at full capacity, a match that will be placed on another date still to be decided by the ACB and the two clubs.

The Real Madrid players will continue to be tested to see if there are more members of the squad infected or the case has been isolated in time.

Real Madrid played this week against Khimki, who only had eight players due to the number of positives in their squad, and against Milan, returning to the stage where they played their first game without an audience before the coronavirus cases definitely explode all over Europe. That, in the Euroleague. In the Endesa League it is the second meeting that is suspended with them as one of those involved; the other, against Gran Canaria, already played and won.