Five days after the start of Australian Open, The positive of an employee of one of the hotels in which tennis players and tournament workers have stayed during the quarantine has set off alarms in Melbourne. Specifically, up to 600 people will be isolated and will have to pass rigorous tests in order to detect other possible infections, so the tennis events that are held this week in the city remain in the air and the situation at the expense of the results of the tests, as well as the decision of the Australian authorities.

At 10:30 p.m. this Wednesday, local time, the country’s prime minister, Daniel Andrews, offered a press conference in which he communicated the positive of the Grand Hyatt employee. Apparently, this 26-year-old person worked for the last time in the hotel on the 29th and the result of the PCR was negative, but in the following days he began to present symptoms and on day 2 he underwent another nasal examination that uncovered the positive, communicated this Wednesday. Logically, he could have been in contact with those who were staying at the hotel.

Case of, for example, Roberto Bautista, Pablo Carreño or Carlos Alcaraz; also by Garbiñe Muguruza. The first two are contesting the ATP Cup (a men’s team World Cup) and this Thursday they should meet Greece on the second day, while the young Murcian has reached the eighth of the Great Ocean Road Open and the Spanish-Venezuelan had progressed in another preparatory tournament, the Yarra Valley Classic. None of them, however, will be able to jump on the track since the Australian Federation (Tennis Australia) announced the cancellation of all the events of the day and the country the immediate application of the protocol.

For now, both players and tournament workers will have to be isolated. “They are considered casual contacts. They need to isolate themselves immediately and get tested, ”Andrews said. “At this point, there is no impact on the tournament, properly speaking,” answered the minister when he was raised the possibility of suspending the Open, which begins on the 8th. “The tournament is important to us, but the problem it is much broader, it is a matter of public health and safety. We have to assume that this person has infected others ”, he continued.

Now, the authorities of Victoria, the state in which Melbourne is located, will once again tighten the restriction measures after a sequence of 28 days of null transmission. It remains to be known, in any case, how the Australian Government will act, since if the protocol is strictly applied, the people (tennis players and workers) who have been in close contact with the latter positive should do another 14-day quarantine. So far, Australia has been adamant in the fight against coronavirus and the numbers reflect the success of the procedure. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the oceanic country has registered 28,829 cases and 909 deaths.

The red light activated this Thursday and the possible consequences of the news suppose a hammer blow for world sport. After all, the Australian Open is the first major cross-cutting event to be held this Olympic year and the logistical-health complexity it requires is a mirror in which to look at other events and appointments of greater magnitude. Suspicion surrounds the Tokyo Games (from July 23 to August 8) and two weeks ago, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) came out to deny an information from the British newspaper The Times, ensuring that it will celebrate them yes or yes. In the same way, this summer the men’s soccer Eurocup (from June 11 to 11) also shines on the sports poster, which a priori will take place in a multi-site format: 12 venues from 12 different countries.

Around 1,200 people, including referees, players and members of the coaching staff and teams, landed on Australian soil between January 14 and 15 to participate in the Australian Open, which was delayed for three weeks in order to facilitate your celebration. In three of the 17 flights that the organization chartered, directed by Craig Tiley, positive cases were detected, although none of them were directly from a tennis player; however, that of the Spanish Paula Badosa jumped on the 21st, and those who traveled in those planes had to complete a strict 15-day confinement. Meanwhile, the rest had five hours a day to train abroad, both in the Melbourne bubble and in Adelaide. The latter more lax, reserved for figures and their companions.

Precisely, six days ago an exhibition was held in this second location in which the presence of 4,000 spectators in the stands, without distance or masks, captured the world’s attention. Nadal, Djokovic, Thiem, Barty, Halep or Serena Williams paraded there. Now all gathered in Melbourne, they now attend to events because the Hyatt employee’s postive can undo the entire house of cards.