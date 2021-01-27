The secretary general of the PSRM assures that he is “fine” and that “in the next few days” they will do a PCR test in his health center The secretary general of the PSRM, Diego Conesa. / Vicente Vicéns / AGM EP Murcia Wednesday, 27 January 2021, 15:18



The regional secretary of the PSRM and spokesman for the Socialist Parliamentary Group, Diego Conesa, reported this Wednesday, through his personal Twitter account, which is in home isolation “From today” after the positive for Covid-19 “from a close collaborator” of the party, with whom he would have maintained close contact.

From today I have to keep home isolation due to close contact with a close collaborator of my party who today has tested positive for COVID-19. In the next few days I will have a PCR in my health center. I feel fine, I will continue with my responsibilities from home. Diego Conesa (@diegoconesa) January 27, 2021

Conesa pointed out that “In the next few days” you will have a PCR test at your health center. In addition, he assured that he is “well.” “I will continue with my responsibilities from home,” he concluded. Consequently, the Regional Assembly has decided postpone to Friday of next week the plenary session that was to be held.