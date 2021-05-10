An Xbox study revealed that video games offer real benefits for mental well-being of players during the coronavirus pandemic.

By entering fantastic worlds, driving spaceships or sharing the battlefield with friends, gamers improve socialization and create ties of belonging between different communities.

These investigations show that both social media like video games they provide a temporary escape from isolation and all that is lived today, offering a “valuable social engagement.”

Within your Accessibility Community Feedback Program, Xbox conducted a study to understand how video games cooperate for the well-being of users.

84% of those surveyed agree that video games had a very positive effect on their mental health during the pandemic.

This fact becomes even more relevant with the pandemic, since 71.7% of those surveyed in the study agreed that video games They helped them feel less isolated and that this activity was part of their daily routine.

The games became the nexus that allowed many young people to connect with family and friends during difficult times.

Fictional worlds

Ninja Theory / Hellblade and Psychonauts 2.

Through a virtual world, people can alleviate your symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) to build social connections, to find moments of joy, to create friendships, encourage empathy and reduce anxiety.

In a world where mental health must cease to be a taboo subject, the Xbox team strives to create and deliver gaming experiences that are as immersive and entertaining as possibleinviting all players to explore new worlds and take on the role of incredible characters.

Two of the Xbox studios, Double Fine Productions and Ninja Theory explore the subject of mental health through two unique games.

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice. It was launched in 2017, to high praise for the way it managed to portray mental health conditions, particularly the subject of psychosis.

Hellblade is a dark fantasy title that tells the story of a Celtic warrior’s journey to Helheim and explores the psychosis experienced by Senua, the protagonist.

Psychonauts 2. It tells the story of Razputin “Raz” Aquato, a powerful young psychic and acrobat new to the international psychic espionage organization known as Psychonauts.

Through his psychic abilities, Raz will be able to enter people’s minds, where he will experience things from their perspectives and fight his inner demons.

While at its core a fun and lively game, it also touches on deeper issues, where Raz will explore the minds of people experiencing addictions and depression.

“A reality about mental health is that many people have experienced mental health issues first hand or with a loved one, so it is a very close issue for many of us,” said Tim Schafer, founder of Double. Fine.

