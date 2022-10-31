The positions that Tigres would seek to reinforce for Clausura 2023

With the tournament officially over, the UANL Tigers will have an important transfer market in which their intention will be to “Mexicanize” the squad and continue the squad rejuvenation project.
Without a doubt, they have a lot of work ahead of them since before making any incorporation, they must release the elements that do not have minutes in this team and are only occupying a place that another player could occupy. Initially, there are 4 positions that the Auriazul team will seek to reinforce, this to increase the depth of the squad since, it should be remembered that they will be participating in the 2023 Concachampions, so they will have a semester of double competition and having quality elements will be key to doing a good job both in the local tournament and at the international level.
The first position that you have in mind to reinforce is the leftmost and it is that with the possible departure of Luis Quiñones the felines will have to strengthen that position and although sometimes Raymundo Fulgencio has occupied that place it will not be enough, the name that has sounded in recent days to come to occupy that position is that of Diego Laínez who is not counting on enough minutes in Portugal with Sporting Clube de Braga and the cats would seek a loan.
The second position is rightmost and it is that, with the constant injuries of Florián Thauvin who in theory should be the owner of that band, those led by Miguel Herrera are looking for someone for that band, because the players who have occupied that position this tournament have been, Luis Quiñones , Raymundo Fulgencio and Jordy Caicedo, but none with the performance expected by the technical director to exploit the feline attack.
The steering wheel It is a position that seems to be covered in a good way, since Sebastián Córdoba, Juan Pablo Vigon and Nico ‘Diente’ López have played in that position, however, the Mexican Córdoba is the only one who stood out in this tournament, since the other 2 players between casualties and injuries did not have much activity this tournament.
And last but not least, the role of center forwardIt is clear that as long as Gignac is available, he is the absolute starter, however, a change must be considered, which may be Gignac’s substitute in certain games or for the final minutes, Jordy Caicedo was the one who should have replaced that position, however he was very Far from what was expected, Nico López is currently very far from his best version of a year and a half ago, where he even became the team’s top scorer.
The feline group will have to work hard to reinforce the current squad in the best way, at the moment there are no specific names in the positions, but it should be noted that the market is starting and the names will begin to emerge.
