The UANL Tigers continue to work to assemble their ideal squad for this start of Clausura 2022, in which they have started irregularly again with a draw and defeat in their first two games.
However, before February 1 they hope to continue strengthening, in this period of the winter market they will have four casualties (Francisco Meza, Jordan Sierra, Leonardo Fernandez Y Carlos Salcedo, the latter to become official in the next few hours).
And, in turn, they have signed Jesus Angulo, Sebastian Cordova and Igor Lichnovsky, on the other hand, Yeferson Soteldo would sore in exchange for Carlos Salcedo.
Central defense
Given the imminent departure of the Mexican defender Carlos Salcedo to the Toronto F.C. of Major League Soccer, the feline group was already able to fill its vacancy and signed the Chilean defender Igor Lichnovsky, so the auriazul board was already able to meet the needs on defense without major setbacks.
Well, the Andean will arrive from Saudi Arabia, but in turn, already knowing Mexican soccer, due to his previous stage with the Machine.
The San Nicolás de los Garza squad has a very good contention with Carioca, Pizarro Y vigon, but in the offensive aspect, such as hooking or wingers, the arrival of a player like Yeferson Soteldo that would arrive as a product of exchange for Carlos Salcedo with the Toronto F.C. to compete with Cordova, Thauvin, Quinones, Aquino, among others.
The Venezuelan soccer player would be a good element to satisfy the game of leonardo fernandez and he would cover the last foreign spot available in the team and he will be a great international supporter as an experienced South American player who has played in Venezuela, Chile, Brazil and the United States at just 24 years of age.
