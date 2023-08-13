The current Mexican soccer champion, the Tigres UANL, were eliminated at the first exchange in the Leagues Cup at the hands of the staunch rival Rayados de Monterrey.
In this contest, the cats were one of the strongest teams in the competition, however, they were left behind, so now they are preparing to make a better Opening 2023.
So far, those led by technical director Robert Dante Siboldi, are in fifth place in the competition with 5 points, which are the result of two draws and a single victory,
For this semester that is beginning, there are two areas of the field that must be reinforced as soon as possible. The first one is the defense, where there have been errors that have cost dearly in some matches. The only redeemable is the Brazilian Samir Caetano, however, the injuries do not end up leaving him alone, so another central defender with similar characteristics is needed.
On the other hand, the upper part of the field It is another of the positions that the northern team needs to strengthen. Although it is true that it has elements of the stature of Nicolás Ibáñez, Luis Quiñones, the newcomer Ozziel Herrera, and of course that its star André-Pierre Gignac, the sensitive loss of Nicolás ‘Diente’ López who left for León, leave No options up front for replacement.
Undoubtedly, these two are the areas that tigers It needs yes or yes to reinforce for this Apertura 2023. For now, the university students are already preparing for the matchday 4 game, when next Sunday they visit Aguascalientes to measure forces against the Rayos del Necaxa.
