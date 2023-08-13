Rayados de Monterrey is the only team that remains alive in the League Cup 2023 between Liga MX and the MLSwhere it will be measured at Nashville SC in the semifinals, next Tuesday, August 15, with the aim of reaching the grand final to be able to add a new title.
Once the contest concludes, you will have to return to the MX League to follow the 2023 Opening Tournament. Given this fact, it should be remembered that the club’s sports director, Antonio ‘Tato’ Noriegahad announced a few months ago that they would be looking for three reinforcements, which is logical now given the unfortunate loss of the Argentine German Berteramewho after having led the individual scoring in the League Cuphad to leave due to a broken foot, diminishing the royal attack.
In the forward is the Argentine Rogelio Funes Moriwho responded with a goal in the quarterfinals to give the team a pass to the semifinals, however, his drop in level is not debatable, so the search for another ‘9’ is evident without the presence of Berterame. And although they have the youth Ali Avilawho has done things well with stripe2 in the expansion leaguehe lacks experience in the maximum circuit.
Due to this, names have sounded to be the new attacker, among them is Jesus ‘Tecatito’ Coronaelement of Seville, for which they are already advancing in the negotiations. However, since it is not a fact, they do not look badly on the Argentine either. Dario Benedettowho wants to leave Boca Juniors and is in the orbit of Pachuca, which also suffered heavy casualties. It is a fact. The Gang needs a thug from the area, because the Uruguayan also Rodrigo Aguirre He is injured and is not entirely to the liking of the Argentine coach Fernando Ortiz.
The other areas of the field do not seem to need many reinforcements, since in the goal the competition is healthy between the Argentine Stephen Andrada and Luis Cardenaswhile the center back is in good hands with Hector Moreno, Victor Guzman, Stefan Medina and the juvenile Luis Sanchez. On the right side Medina, Erick Aguirre and edson gutierrez They have had a good rivalry, while on the left, a natural position for aguirrethere is also the Chilean sebastian vegas and the immovable Jesus Gallardo.
In midfield, Omar Govea has filled the eye Tano Ortizwhile louis romo is returning to its good level and Jonathan Gonzalez He has won the support of the helmsman to return to being what he was before. In addition to this, a little ahead of them the star reinforcement has just arrived, the Spanish Sergio Canales. However, it wouldn’t hurt if they looked for another midfielder or midfielder, in case some misfortune happened.
Added to this, they could look for a quality left winger, since with the injury to alfonso gonzalezfor now the Ecuadorian Joao Rojas It has no competition, but it does not mean that it is not at a good level. The extreme right has no problem with the Argentine Maxi Mezawho is about to renew, and Jordi Cortizowho has had outstanding performances so far.
