BRACKET-QUARTERFINALS LIGA MX is left alone with Rayados to WIN the Tournament against MLS as the ONLY REPRESENTATIVE FOR MEXICO The Qualification to the CONCACAF CHAMPIONS CUP 2024 will be 3 for the 2023 Edition of the TOURNAMENT REMAINING

1 LEAGUE MX

3MLS

In the forward is the Argentine Rogelio Funes Moriwho responded with a goal in the quarterfinals to give the team a pass to the semifinals, however, his drop in level is not debatable, so the search for another ‘9’ is evident without the presence of Berterame. And although they have the youth Ali Avilawho has done things well with stripe2 in the expansion leaguehe lacks experience in the maximum circuit.

Traumatologist affirms that Germán Berterame would be out for six months

The other areas of the field do not seem to need many reinforcements, since in the goal the competition is healthy between the Argentine Stephen Andrada and Luis Cardenaswhile the center back is in good hands with Hector Moreno, Victor Guzman, Stefan Medina and the juvenile Luis Sanchez. On the right side Medina, Erick Aguirre and edson gutierrez They have had a good rivalry, while on the left, a natural position for aguirrethere is also the Chilean sebastian vegas and the immovable Jesus Gallardo.

@Rayados He would be looking to sign Jesús "Tecatito" Corona after the injuries to Germán Berterame and Rodrigo Aguirre. They want to bring it home

Added to this, they could look for a quality left winger, since with the injury to alfonso gonzalezfor now the Ecuadorian Joao Rojas It has no competition, but it does not mean that it is not at a good level. The extreme right has no problem with the Argentine Maxi Mezawho is about to renew, and Jordi Cortizowho has had outstanding performances so far.