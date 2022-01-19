The Rayados de Monterrey operate with almost the same squad as last year, because for this new year and this first semester, they will participate in the Clausura 2022 tournament and the 2022 Club World Cup, however, there were not many movements and it is expected that this will be the case for what remains of the transfer market.
In recent days, it has transpired that the Gang will not have any more reinforcements, however, the directive will have the last decision in case an opportunity presents itself or any last minute reinforcement is required before February 1.
The Sultana del Norte team has a vast squad and has a large number of international elements, as more than 15 players on their squad have been called up to their respective national teams in the last year.
This market, they have only had the drop in Carlos Rodriguez, but louis romo arrived to fill his vacancy and, in addition, received more than 2 million dollars of difference for the movement and in the same way the reinforcement in the offensive of Rudolph Pizarro.
At present, the squad is very well formed and for now, the places for foreigners (not trained in Mexico) are complete, so only one departure would compensate for the arrival of another foreign player.
The most viable option for there to be more movements before the current transfer market closes is a possible exit from Stephan Medina and a striker could arrive to compete with Vincent Jansen.
Well, in the rest of the positions they have very good starting players and substitutes who mostly emerged from the basic forces and wait for their opportunity to show themselves.
center forward
Without a doubt, the position that has been most questioned by the albiazul environment and many of its fans is the performance of the Dutch attacker Vincent Jansen, who has been on duty since his arrival in Mexico where he was expected to reach the level of a Andre-Pierre Gignac, for example and obviously it is not even close to its best level.
At this point there will surely be no more moves, but if the situation does not improve significantly with the ‘bull‘, there will have to be repercussions and a new striker will have to arrive to accompany Rogelio Funes Mori.
