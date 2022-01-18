The Celeste Machine of Cruz Azul has had a very busy transfer market, despite suffering many important casualties, they were very well reinforced in several sectors and with this they have had a good start to Clausura 2022 with two wins in the first two days .
However, there are still some pieces to be finalized to have a truly enviable squad and it is that in some positions they would still be somewhat weak, especially in the event that one of the players becomes absent.
In the goal there is no problem with the stay of Jesus Crown Y Sebastian Jurado, while the midfield is also very well covered with the arrival of several young players. But in the case of central defense and center forward, it would be necessary to reinforce.
Central defense
The only nominal central defenders the Machine has are Julio Cesar Dominguez Y Paul Aguilar, at the same time they are the starters, but in case of giving them rest or simply having shocks, the sky blue team will have to supply them with players like John Escobar or some other player.
For this reason, the cement squad needs to reinforce the central defense, in addition to making a generational change, since both centrals are over 30 years old, so a youthful or relatively young defender would be very good for the team.
Paraguayan players like Alexis Duarte Y Robert Fernandez have sounded to reinforce the behind, in addition to Leo Pereira Flamengo from Brazil has been the most recent name.
Lead
the departure of jonathan rodriguez It is not a minor issue and the offensive has to be reinforced yes or yes, the only nominal center forwards are Bryan Angle Y Santiago Gimenez, so obviously another offensive player is needed to contribute goals.
The arrival of Christian Tabo contributes, but without a doubt another element is required and for that reason there is talk of interest in signing Cristian Pavon that his arrival looks complicated, at least this semester, while the board has until February 1 to sign another striker.
