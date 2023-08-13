The Apertura 2023 tournament of the MX League will resume next week. The level shown by several of the Mexican soccer teams in the 2023 Leagues Cup was worrying. One of the most disappointing teams in the binational contest was Cruz Azul. It is very clear that the Celestial Machine needs to strengthen itself in some positions to be able to aspire to the title.
For this semester, the board brought as reinforcements Moisés Vieira, Kevin Castaño, Carlos Salcedo, Jesús Dueñas, Willer Ditta and Diber Cambindo.
However, the club still has very important gaps in its starting eleven. These are the positions that the board has to reinforce before the transfer market closes:
Without a doubt, this is one of the positions in which the Celestial Machine suffers the most. Cruz Azul has been without a top-level scorer for a long time. For this semester they brought in the Colombian Diber Cambindo, but his first performances with the La Noria club have been downright disastrous. As if that were not enough, the board let Augusto Lotti go, the other nominal forward that the squad had, so the Cruzazul team will be in trouble if Cambindo doesn’t find the goal or is injured.
Everything indicates that the next loss of the cement club will be Christian Tabó. The Uruguayan has not been able to demonstrate the level that he came to have in Puebla and he would leave the institution in the next few days. However, with the departure of Tabó, Cruz Azul would lose an element that works as a revulsion. In this sense, the Machine must look for an element that can play as a winger on both bands.
#positions #Cruz #Azul #reinforce #resuming #Opening
Leave a Reply