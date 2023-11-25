Club Deportivo Guadalajara is waiting to face Club Universidad Nacional in the quarterfinals of the Apertura 2023 tournament, where they hope to advance to the next round.
Meanwhile, the red and white board is working on strengthening the squad for the Clausura 2024 tournament, since it is a fact that they have been surpassed when they have faced more strengthened teams such as the royal teams and the staunch rival azulcrema.
But just as the arrival of several elements is expected, there will also be departures, in the same way the Serbian coach could count on elements of the basic forces. While that happens, we share with you some of the positions that the Holy Rabño should reinforce for next year according to the portal Passion Herd of Bolavip.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
#positions #Chivas #reinforce #winter #market