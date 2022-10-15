The positions that Chivas should reinforce for 2023

Club Deportivo Guadalajara has registered another failure in recent times and that is that they were not able to advance beyond the playoffs in the current Apertura 2022 tournament and were eliminated in reclassification from penalties against the Puebla Strip.
In this way, from the first week after being eliminated, several movements have begun to take place in the board and squad, beginning with the departure of the sports management of Ricardo Pelaezas well as the departure of two veterans of the team, Michael Ponce Y Jesus Molina.
Likewise, in the coming days or weeks, once the club’s new sports director has been presented (it is expected that he may be Ferdinand Iron), more movements in the team will be reported, including reinforcements, to form the squad that will play the 2023 Closing Tournament of Liga MX, but while that happens, some of the positions that urgently need to be reinforced in the Sacred Flock are mentioned.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
After the lousy contest in which Angel Zaldivar Y Santiago Ormeno They did not take advantage of their opportunities due to the injury of Jose Juan Maciasthe rojiblanco team must have in their priorities to get a scorer, since the lack of goals persecuted them for several weeks.
With the departure of the former captain Jesus Molinathe midfield has lost a piece that became fundamental in many tournaments, with the consolidation of Fernando Beltran in contention as leader and captain, the team has not missed Molinabut as for Sergio Floreshas to have a revulsive, someone with better handling of the ball and more possession time, likewise, that is complemented by the ‘Baby‘ on other issues.
Richard Chain got married with louis olives Y Gilberto Sepulveda in the central defense, however, it is possible that there will be more casualties in that area with the possible games of Hiram Wed Y Antonio Brisenoso the team needs a defender of good caliber and with more security and confidence.
#positions #Chivas #reinforce
Leave a Reply