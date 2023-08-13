Chivas del Guadalajara are preparing for the resumption of the 2023 Apertura Tournament, where they remain undefeated and as general leaders by adding 3 consecutive victories.
After having had a performance with more pain than glory in the Leagues Cup, where they lost their two games against Cincinnati and Sporting Kansas City, now, those led by coach Veljko Paunovic seek to remove the thorn and reach the grand final of the mexican soccer.
Nevertheless, one of the main areas to reinforce is the upper part of the pitch. Despite the fact that they have 6 forwards registered for this tournament: José Juan Macías, Daniel Ríos, Ricardo Marín, Roberto Alvarado, Ronaldo Cisneros and Alexis Vega, with the exception of ‘JJ’ who is in dry dock, none have could show himself at a good level.
That is why those in long pants of the Sacred Flock continue to work at forced marches to be able to close the signing of an attacker.
For now, the Guadalajara team is already preparing for their match on matchday 4 of the competition, when next Friday they enter the always complicated field of the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium to measure forces against the Bravoswho so far are the surprise of the tournament, positioning themselves in third place with 7 units.
You can enjoy this game at 9:10 p.m., through the FOX Sports signal. In case of winning, Chivas would continue as the leader of the contest.
