The current Mexican soccer champion, Club América, will begin its path to winning the two-time championship and reaching its fifteenth First Division title. However, in order to achieve this, it will be necessary to reinforce its squad in an optimal way, as several movements are expected at the same time. inside the club.
In this way, the coach André Jardine He hopes that the board will configure a competitive squad again and that it will not lose its base. For this winter market, the positions that they urgently need to reinforce are right and left backs and a winger depending on any departure that occurs in that position.
In this position, the club had Kevin Álvarez, Miguel Layún and Emilio Larabut with the removal of the tennis courts Layunas well as the possible departure of Laura to another team they will make it necessary to need one or two players in that position at any cost.
The first option to strengthen the position is said to be Ricardo Chavez from Atlético de San Luis, a 29-year-old Mexican player who has attracted attention for his good performance in the last year and that the coach already coached in the Potosí team.
In this position, the Águilas require a generational change given the age of Luis Fuentes who is 37 years old, in addition, does not have the necessary security and confidence with Salvador Reyestherefore they require another element of hierarchy.
In this way, the options that have been handled for that position have been Gerardo Arteagathe Mexican who plays in the Genk from Belgium. And he also became linked to Omar Camposbut it seems that your transfer fell.
The Argentine midfielder wants to have more action on the pitch and his former coach in the Comarca Lagunera would have offered him to be a starter in Necaxa, because Eduardo Fentanes He took the reins of management for the next tournament, so the player was tempted to leave the Eagles, but nothing has been officially confirmed yet.
