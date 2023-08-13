He America club must take stock after his disastrous participation in the League Cup 2023. The cream-blue team entered the tournament as the great favorite to win the title and was surprisingly eliminated in the round of 16. What was very clear is that the Eagles need some reinforcements to shore up their squad and seek the title of the Opening 2023.
The defense is the most fragile area that the Coapa team has. Sebastián Cáceres and Israel Reyes are emerging as André Jardine’s duo to face the Liga MX, but what will happen when one of them loses level or is injured?
América will also have to look for an option to reinforce the midfield. The absence of Richard Sánchez weighed heavily in the match against Nashville SC and it was also noted that Jonathan Dos Santos needs help and a boost in that position.
It is not yet defined if Néstor Araujo will continue with the Águilas this semester or if he will go to soccer in Europe. In any case, América needs to bring in a top-class central defender, as this is their weakest line. Cáceres, Reyes and Araujo fail to consolidate themselves as leaders of the central and commit neglect that has cost dearly.
André Jardine was forced to change his tactical stoppage due to the expulsion of Richard Sánchez. To this we must add that the physique of Jonathan dos Santos no longer allows him to start the entire season. The Brazilian coach does not have Santiago Naveda, who could be a player who rotates in that position. In this sense, the directive would have to look for somebody that add in this position.
The absence of Henry Martín was noticeable in América’s last two matches in the Leagues Cup. Although Julián Quiñones can perform in that position, it is not his best position. The Águilas lose without Henry on the field and with Quiñones as a nine instead of as a winger. The Yucatecan forward is expected to return soon, but, just in case, the Azulcremas should bring another nine who can respond when required.
