América has come from behind after a couple of setbacks in the MX League, and with a couple of away victories against the Tigres and the Chivas team, the team from the country’s capital has hit the table reaffirming that his losing streak is over. Once again, the eagles appear as serious candidates to win the local title, possibly being Rayados de Monterrey the only club better valued than those from the Coapa nest at this time.
However, there is a questionable issue within the box in the country’s capital, since it cannot be denied that the club has one of the most powerful offenses in the entire Liga MX. But in defense, Fernando Ortiz’s men continue to leave some doubts on the field, especially in the wing sector, where the team does not end up feeling armored, at least not when it comes to taking care of their own frame.
According to information from Statkicks, América does not have a single full-back located in the top 10 of Liga MX, and this is because the club has had to rotate between its pieces due to their lack of continuity. Less has been presented on the left than on the right, where Miguel layun and emilio lara they do not end up showing regularity. It is a fact, and we have been reporting it for weeks, that the team will move in the summer through two full-backs, one for each flank. The names on the table are Kevin Álvarez and Omar Campos, a couple of complex signings.
