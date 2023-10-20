After the start of the recent war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Africa shows divisions. In recent years, the continent has strengthened its relations with Israel, which has gained support. But many African countries remain historical allies of the Palestinian people.

In this edition of “Fragments of Africa”, we examine the positions of African countries regarding the conflict between Israel and Hamas. Additionally, we analyze the situation in Sudan after six months of war. We address the sporting field, with the Moroccan team to host the next African Cup of Nations. And finally, we bring you the story of the Gabonese mask, purchased for 150 euros and sold for more than 4 million euros…

1) What is the position of African countries regarding the conflict between Israel and Hamas?

Just after the start of hostilities, the African Union (AU) issued a call requesting an immediate halt to the escalation between the two warring parties. The organization advocated for a return “without preconditions to the negotiating table to apply the two-state principle” and for the defense of “the interests of both the Palestinian and Israeli people.”

The AU also noted that the “denial of the fundamental rights of the Palestinian people, including the creation of an independent and sovereign State, is the main cause of the continued tension in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.”

In addition to the position of the regional organization, the position of each country can be classified into three clear categories: first, those that strongly condemn Hamas and provide practically unconditional support for Israel; second, those who urge de-escalation and condemn violence against civilians, regardless of who is responsible; and, finally, those who refrain from issuing a formal condemnation against Hamas.

African states and the war between Israel and Hamas. © France 24

Although Tunisia and Algeria have urged negotiation, both countries have expressed clear support for Hamas, while offering full and unconditional support to the Palestinian people.

In the case of South Africa, the country has traditionally been one of the most fervent supporters of the Palestinian cause on the continent. The ruling African National Congress has maintained the vision of Nelson Mandela, who in 1990 stated that “South Africans consider themselves comrades in arms of the Palestinian Arabs in their struggle.”

Protesters gather for an anti-Israel protest outside the French embassy headquarters on Habib Bourguiba Avenue in central Tunisia on October 18, 2023. AFP – FETHI BELAID

At the opposite extreme, Cameroon, Ghana, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Kenya have expressed clear support for Israel. President William Ruto, in a message broadcast on the social network X, stated that “There is no justification for terrorism, which constitutes a serious threat to international peace and security.”

On the borders of Israel and Gaza, Egypt was the first Arab country to normalize relations with Tel Aviv in 1979. As in previous wars, Cairo has offered to organize the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza and to act as a mediator, but to The military in power is not about accepting the civilians of Gaza. The Arab country says it fears that they will settle there permanently.

Egyptian President Marshal Abdelfatah al-Sisi urges Gazans to remain “firm” and stay in their land. Apparently, he presents himself as a defender of the rights of Palestinians to live in their own country, with the aim of calming a largely pro-Palestinian public opinion. However, the situation is more complex, as Egypt has been actively participating in the blockade of this small territory since 2007.







01:31 File: Egyptian journalists chant slogans against Israel and the United States during a protest in solidarity with Palestinians at the Journalists’ Union headquarters in Cairo on October 11, 2023. AFP – MAHMOUD KHALED

Israel has gained recognition from forty-six of the fifty-four African states, marking an unprecedented level of support on the continent. Its diplomats have carried out numerous visits and established meaningful relationships as far away as Sudan.

Interviewed by France 24, Senegalese researcher Pape Ibrahima Kane, an expert on regional affairs in Africa and one of those responsible for Raddho, the African Meeting for the Defense of Human Rights, maintains that “despite the relations established by African States with Israel, (they) continue to maintain meaningful relations with Palestine.

The researcher also argues that, despite Israel’s diplomatic efforts to get closer to African countries, public opinion continues to show sympathy for the Palestinian cause, which could put pressure on their respective governments.

According to him, African public opinion is increasingly aware of what it perceives as a “double standard.” He notes that “every time such incidents occur, such as deadly attacks in Israel, the West and the international media react with outrage, but when similar events occur on the African continent, it is not given the same attention.”

2) After half a year of conflict, where is Sudan currently?

As the confrontation between army leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and paramilitary leader General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, known as Hemedti, enters its seventh month, the humanitarian situation in Sudan reaches catastrophic levels , according to various organizations, including Amnesty International. Since the start of the conflict on April 15, clashes continue to be extremely violent, especially in the capital, Khartoum, and its twin city, Omdurman.

Despite calls for a ceasefire and pressure from the international community, both factions remain reluctant to engage in negotiations. The country is currently divided in two, with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces controlling most of the capital, while General Al Burhan, who is Sudan’s de facto leader, has left Khartoum and established his new headquarters. in Port Sudan, on the Red Sea coast.

In the midst of the last six months of conflict, more than 9,000 fatalities have already been recorded and 5.6 million people have been displaced. The United Nations has raised an alarm due to the rapid spread of diseases such as dengue and cholera in the region.

Carts carry belongings of Sudanese who fled the conflict in the Darfur region, as they cross the border between Sudan and Chad in Adre, Chad, on August 4, 2023. REUTERS – ZOHRA BENSEMRA

However, the conflict is having a particularly devastating impact in the already battered region of Darfur. There, the militias operate with impunity, carrying out massacres of the civilian population and triggering a process of ethnic cleansing that is evident in the massacre of the Masalit ethnic group by the Rapid Support Forces and their allied local militias.

According to Donatella Rovera, who holds the position of Conflict and Crisis Manager at Amnesty International, “in the context of these clashes, indiscriminate and targeted attacks were carried out against civilians, both men, women and girls. “As a result, widespread rapes of women and girls occurred, and homes were burned and destroyed.”

The researcher adds in an interview with France 24 that, “when civilians were forced to flee their homes due to a lack of security, paramilitaries and Arab militias allied to the paramilitary forces looted cities and towns. The city of El Geneina, capital of Western Darfur, was practically stripped of its inhabitants, most of whom fled the country and sought refuge in Chad, where they currently live in extremely precarious humanitarian conditions.

3) What are the reasons for the choice of Morocco as the host of the 2025 African Cup of Nations by CAF?

Morocco, Algeria, Zambia and the duo made up of Nigeria and Benin were competing to host the African Cup of Nations, at least until September 26, when the Algerian federation withdrew its candidacy. Many considered that the result was already practically decided.

The kingdom of Morocco, which had not hosted the tournament since 1988, had all the necessary infrastructure, including stadiums approved by the CAF. In addition, the country had carried out intense influence work in Africa, and its federation had established alliances with 44 sports organizations.

However, several countries had strong arguments to oppose the choice of Morocco as the venue. Algeria, for example, had demonstrated its ability to organize major sporting events, such as the 2023 African Nations Championship and the under-17 African Cup of Nations. However, unlike Morocco, the Algerian federation lacked a significant presence in the African sports arena, which negatively affected its candidacy in the competition against its neighbor.

The other contenders for 2025 presented unsound proposals. Zambia had only one approved stadium. Nigeria, in collaboration with Benin, had modern and functional stadiums, but faced a serious economic crisis and significant security concerns.

4) A Gabonese mask bought for 150 euros and sold for 4.2 million euros

Two French retirees, aged 88 and 81, initially believed they had won 150 euros, but ended up losing 4.2 million. In 2021, the couple decided to get rid of items from their vacation home and turned to a second-hand seller. He bought them a carved wooden mask that belonged to a relative of one of the elders, a certain René-Victor Edward Maurice Fournier, who was a colonial governor in Africa.

The initial buyer offered 150 euros for the object. However, it turned out that the mask dates back to the 19th century and is part of the cultural heritage of a secret society belonging to the Fang ethnic group of Gabon. Its aesthetics have served as inspiration for renowned European painters such as Pablo Picasso and Amedeo Modigliani. Currently, only around a dozen similar specimens exist. After being identified as such, the mask was immediately included in the catalog of an auction house in Montpellier.

This photograph taken on March 24, 2022 shows an “Ngil” mask from the Fang people of Gabon. AFP – PASCAL GUYOT

Two days after the sale by the retirees, the object was resold for 4.2 million euros, a sum so surprising that it attracted the attention of the media. The former owners discovered the true value of their possession through the press.

Angry, they took the second-hand seller to court, alleging an erroneous valuation and demanding the 150-euro sale be annulled. On October 31, a court must determine whether the appraiser could, in good faith, have ignored the potential value of the purchase.

However, due to the exceptional rarity of this piece, with its significant historical value, many Gaboneses believe that the issue is not deciding between the seller of 150 euros and the buyer of 4.2 million. Rather, it is about questioning the governor’s legitimacy in exporting the object in 1917 and, secondly, whether it should be returned to Gabon.