FC Barcelona received a hard blow this Wednesday when they were outclassed and in an ugly way by Real Madrid inside the Camo Nou in the second leg semifinal of the Copa del Rey. The culés had taken the measure to those from Madrid, however, Xavi and his team made many mistakes that Madrid did not choose to forgive to leave a 0-4 result that nobody saw coming on the final score.
This has become a harsh reality check for the culé team, who once again must understand that the team is in the formative and reconstruction stage and have to put their feet on the ground again. Xavi and the people on the board understand that they still have shortcomings on the field and must resolve this summer market at all costs. One of them is the absence of a proven quality right back and that is why they plan to make an effort for João Cancelo.
João’s option was more than erased for weeks, however, what Vinicius Jr. did yesterday with both Araujo and Jules Koundé, has led the Catalans to understand that today more than ever they require the signing of a weighty winger on the right. That being the case, Joan Laporta’s board of directors values making the maximum economic effort possible for the signing of the Portuguese, with the understanding that everything will depend on the player and Manchester City lowering their claims.
