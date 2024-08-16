A new failure was consummated for Blue Crossagain in the Leagues Cupand some warning signs immediately went off within the cement team, as the performance in the international competition left much to be desired in one of the most ambitious projects in Mexico.
Beyond leaving the competition without winning a single match in the 90 minutes, the criticism from the fans was distributed in various ways. There were those who criticized Martin Anselmiothers to Uriel Antuna and Giorgos Giakoumakisbut another large sector to the sports management of The Machine.
Despite not losing any game in regular time, Blue Cross It was clear that there is a deficiency in the lower half of the team, a position that they could look to reinforce at the last minute, after an unexpected departure.
With the departure of Rafael Guerrero and the previous goodbye of Carlos Salcedo of Blue Crossthe sky blue team is beginning to need the presence of a new central defender, since these departures are added to the situation with Carlos Vargas, who is ruled out and who simply did not count for Anselmi.
Through social networks, followers of The Machine They demand the signing of a central defender, especially to fill the position of Carlos Salcedowho played as a third advanced central defender, so his place has been covered by other midfielders, such as Luis Romo.
The situation is that Blue Cross The squad had already been finalised, but the latest moves have shaken up the signings, as the large outlay made so far has put the board on the ropes.
So far and according to Adrian Esparza Oterothe template of Blue Cross is closed, so they will hardly bet on a defender, much less an expensive one, so only a market opportunity would facilitate another transaction for the cement workers,
Added to this situation is the fact that Uriel Antunawho will push until the last day to return to Europe, but who would not change La Máquina’s plans much this semester.
